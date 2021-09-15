Despite Mandates, Biden Commerce Secretary Claims "Nobody Is Being Forced" To Take COVID Vaccine

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Joe Biden’s Commerce Secretary has claimed that “nobody is being forced” to get vaccinated, despite last week’s announcement that millions of Americans will be mandated to take the shot in order to go to work.

Gina Raimondo made the comments Tuesday in an interview on MSNBC, after host Stephanie Ruhle proclaimed she was “puzzled by people that continue to say they’re forced to get vaccinated here.”

Watch:

The pair seriously suggested that anyone who doesn’t want to or can’t get vaccinated can simply stay at home and never go outside.

“There’s always been a choice: If you do not want to get vaccinated, you can work from home. You can homeschool your children. You can shop online,” Ruhle declared, adding “If you didn’t want to vaccinate your kids, you can homeschool, and people have done it for years.”

“We are not being forced,” Raimondo again claimed, stating “You can work from home, get tested on a weekly basis,” and adding “I think this is smart public policy and great leadership by the president.”

There you have it, if you don’t take the vaccine just stay at home and have no life, no one is forcing you. In fact, it’s a long standing American tradition.

As we previously reported, Police and firefighters are among the groups who are resisting, bringing lawsuits against the mandates.

There has also been significant resistance among military service members, who will be mandated to take the shots.

In the latest example a US Army Lieutenant Colonel resigned and gave up his pension after more than 19 years of service, labelling the mandate “unethical, immoral and tyrannical.”

After eighteen years of active duty service in the US Army, my lieutenant colonel husband has resigned



He’s walking away from all he’s worked for and believed in since he was an ROTC kid at UGA



He’s walking away from his retirement



His resignation memo: pic.twitter.com/u1QU488fmI — Katie Phipps Hague (@AtTheHague) September 9, 2021

Lt Col Paul Douglas Hague wrote a now viral resignation letter, explaining how he will not “sit still and allow a serum to be injected into my flesh against my will and better judgement.”

Hague, who is stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, further declared “It is impossible for this so-called ‘vaccine’ to have been studied adequately to determine the long term effects,” adding “it simply has not existed for enough time and any claim otherwise is blatantly ignorant and likely an outright lie driven by negligent political agenda.”

The Lt Col further described the vaccine mandate as part of “an ideologically Marxist takeover of the military and United States government.”

“We are watching the fall of liberty at this moment,” Hague asserted.

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.