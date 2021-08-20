'Details With No Costs & Costs With No Details' - Biden Admin Unveils Surreal Clean Energy Timeline

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

Let's investigate a just released Department of Energy outline on a Green New Deal.

While Democrats battle each other over details of how to spend $3.5 trillion, Biden's Department of Energy released a Clean Energy Future guideline.

Key Proposals

Carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035.

Large-scale decarbonization of the electricity sector.

Solar goes from 3 percent of generation today to over 40 percent by 2035.

Billions in investment including in low-income and community solar.

Strong labor standards, project labor agreements, prevailing wages, and a free and fair choice to join a union and bargain collectively can diversify pathways to high quality solar jobs.

Solar deployment would need to accelerate to three to four times faster than its current rate by 2030.

Clean Energy Tax Credits.

Federal programs that invest directly in transmission lines to connect and deliver clean electricity and support better regional planning.

Direct pay tax incentives for transmission and storage.

Given concerns about forced labor in the solar energy supply chain in China, the need for domestic capacity to meet goals has expanded.

Low-Income and Community Solar – Increasing solar deployment nationally must include households and communities that have historically lacked access to affordable solar technology.

2030 goal to cut the cost of solar PV to $0.02 per kilowatt-hour without subsidies for utility and residential scales.

Cost target of $0.05/kWh for next-generation CSP plants.

To address one of the main soft costs drivers, permitting, DOE, in partnership with NREL, industry, and local governments, developed a new, free, web-based tool – the Solar Automated Permit Processing (SolarAPP+).

DOE will support training opportunities for the workforce, which could include apprenticeship-based career pathways.

Cost Estimate

None

But the plan mandates prevailing wages, government apprenticeships, direct pay incentives, federal sponsored transmission lines, mandated collective bargaining, tax credits, a free and fair chance to join a union, and low income subsidies, and massive tax credits.

Oh wait, I get it.

There's not a shred of inflation in this. And best of all, it will pay for itself. How can it not?

No Time for Amateur Hour

Meanwhile, back in the House of Representatives, "No Time for Amateur Hour" Says Pelosi Who Fights With Nine Moderates.

65 Progressives plus Nancy Pelosi demand the infrastructure bill be put on hold until a resolution to waste $3.5 trillion passes first.

It's 65 vs 9 because the 9 wrote a Letter to Nancy Pelosi demanding the $1 trillion infrastructure bill pass first.

Some have suggested that we hold off on considering the Senate infrastructure bill for months – until the reconciliation process is completed. We disagree. With the livelihoods of hardworking American families at stake, we simply can’t afford months of unnecessary delays and risk squandering this once-in-a-century, bipartisan infrastructure package. It’s time to get shovels in the ground and people to work. We will not consider voting for a budget resolution until the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passes the House and is signed into law.

What's In the $3.5 Trillion Package?

On August 9, the WSJ reported Senate Democrats Outline $3.5 Trillion Antipoverty, Climate Plan.

At least a dozen mainstream articles referred to a plan or outline but I never located a plan.

I discussed my findings in Investigating Missing Details In the Democrat's $3.5 Trillion Antipoverty, Climate Plan

I finally concluded there was no plan, not even an outline.

Now we know why.

Pelosi does not want anyone to know details of the plan, not even an outline, because if they understood details the Greens and Progressives intended to ram through, some will be against it.

Details With No Costs

and

Costs With No Details



We now have a huge number of energy department details (but no cost estimates)



In contrast, no details at all in the $3.5T package (on purpose)



The best thing now would be to embrace AOC's threat (kill the whole damn thing!) https://t.co/ObtCocRpPV — Mike "Mish" Shedlock (@MishGEA) August 19, 2021

AOC's Threat

AOC threatened to kill the whole thing over climate.

For details, please see AOC Goes After Senator Krysten Sinema With a "No Climate, No Deal" Threat

There are no votes to spare in the Senate and only 3 votes in the House where 65 petulant Progressives threaten to kill everything if they do not get higher taxes and a Green New Deal.

Don't Fall For Joe Biden's Big Lie On Inflation

The bills are all so flawed, the best hope is these fishy deals flop to the ground where deprived of oxygen quickly pass away.

I discussed that idea in Don't Fall For Joe Biden's Big Lie On Inflation

These new disclosures are even more preposterous than we previously expected.

