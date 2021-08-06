'Did I Miss The Investigation?': Biden Sexual Assault Accuser Claps Back After Psaki Says Claims Were 'Heavily Litigated'

Joe Biden accuser Tara Reade had some harsh words for White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki - who said that claims against President Biden were "heavily litigated" already.

Asked by @NYPost's @StevenNelson10 if there should be an independent investigation of President Biden for his treatment of women, Jen Psaki says he's "been clear and outspoken about the importance of women" and claims against him were "heavily litigated during the campaign." pic.twitter.com/zyD7s9YVNa — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 4, 2021

"Did I miss the investigation and litigation?" Reade shot back over Twitter. "I sure did not miss the smears and attacks on my character during Joe Biden’s campaign as I came forward. Was it safe to come forward? I think not."

Ask Psaki: Did I miss the investigation and litigation? I sure did not miss the smears and attacks on my character during Joe Biden’s campaign as I came forward. Was it safe to come forward? I think not. — Tara Reade 🦋 (@ReadeAlexandra) August 4, 2021

Meanwhile, a 1996 court filing appears to corroborate Reade's account. The filing - made by Reade's ex-husband Theodore Dronen while contesting a restraining order she filed against him days after he filed for divorce - reveals Reade told him about "a problem she was having at work regarding sexual harassment, in U.S. Senator Joe Biden's office."

And in a March 2020 interview with Rolling Stone's Katie Halper, Reade described a graphic incident from 1993 in which as superior asked her to run a gym bag to Biden "down towards the capital." When Biden greeted her (not allegedly of course, since we're believing all women), he forced her up against a wall and shoved his hands up her skirt.

Biden's "hands were on me and underneath my clothes," she said, after he "had me up against the wall."

"I remember him saying first, like as he was doing it, ‘Do you want to go somewhere else,'" she said, adding "And then him saying to me when I pulled away, he got finished doing what he was doing, and I kind of just pulled back and he said, ‘Come on man, I heard you liked me.’ And that phrase stayed with me because I kept thinking what I might’ve said and I can’t remember exactly if he said ‘i thought’ or ‘I heard’ but he implied that I had done this."

Reade then went on to say that “everything shattered in that moment” because she knew that there were no witnesses and she looked up to him. “He was like my father’s age,” she said. “He was like this champion of women’s rights in my eyes and I couldn’t believe it was happening. It seemed surreal.” Reade then said Biden grabbed her by the shoulders and said, “You’re okay. You’re fine” and proceeded to walk away. Reade said that Biden also told her something after the alleged assault that she initially didn’t want to share because “it’s the thing that stays in my head over and over.” But after some pressing from Halper, Reade decided to share: “He took his finger. He just like pointed at me and said you’re nothing to me.” Halper said she spoke with Reade’s brother and close friend, and both of them recall Reade telling them about the alleged assault at the time. -NewsOne

"Heavily litigated" indeed.