Did Obama Defense Deputy Lie To Protect Her Fraudulent Russiagate Sources?

Newly declassified congressional transcripts from the Russia investigation include testimony from former Obama administration defense official, Evelyn Farkas, who testified under oath that she lied in an MSNBC interview when she claimed to have evidence of "the Trump staff dealing with Russians," and said that the Obama administration was "trying to also get information to the hill" because the incoming Trump administration would try to hide the (nonexistent) evidence.

Former Obama DoD Deputy Evelyn Farkas reveals White House gathered intel on Trump campaign staff and then leaked it! https://t.co/W6FG4IFe5Q pic.twitter.com/VwaF2CnZzn — ZeroPointNow (@ZeroPointNow) March 29, 2017

During closed-door testimony on June 26, 2017, however, Farkas - who was the Clinton campaign's senior foreign policy adviser - admitted she had nothing.

In an exchange with former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), Farkas is pressed on why she said 'we' when she said 'if they found out how we knew what we knew about their staff dealing with Russians.'

Farkas' response: I didn't know anything.

In fact, Farkas - who is currently running for a Housee seat in the 17th congressional district of New York - shouldn't have known anything, because she resigned from the Obama administration in September 2015.

...how did this non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council, member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and former deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, gain knowledge of intelligence regarding members of Trump’s team and their relations with Russia, when she was the senior foreign policy advisor for Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton? Farkas was the prime driver behind the anti-Russia phobia inside the Pentagon during the Obama years — shilling hard for the Ukraine — requesting that the President send them anti-tank missiles — which, essentially, would mean outright war with Russia. -iBankCoin

Given all we now know, Occam's razor suggests that Farkas, while working for the Clinton campaign, was fully aware of the work of Christopher Steele - the former UK spy paid by the Clinton campaign (through their lawyers and Fusion GPS) to fabricate the infamous dossier used by US intelligence to paint Donald Trump as an agent of Russia.

That said, who exactly did she mean by "we" during that interview? And who was scrambling to leak evidence to the hill?

Based on the MSNBC interview, Farkas obviously knew something. But instead of going down that particular rabbit hole during congressional testimony, she thought the best option was to simply say she lied.