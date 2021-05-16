Diverse Birmingham Set To Remove "Problematic" Street-Signs And Statues

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Birmingham City Council is set to remove “extremely problematic” street names and statues to satiate BLM supporters after a dubious poll found that a majority of residents supported the decision.

The survey, published by the Birmingham Mail, found that 63 per cent of respondents were in favor of a move to rename “road signs which glorify extremely problematic public/historical figures.”

Only 24 per cent opposed the measures, while just 26 per cent said it would be better to move the statues into museums rather than just tearing them down.

Some questioned the legitimacy of the poll results given that another survey conducted in Leeds drew less than 10 per cent in public support for similar changes.

Either Birmingham is entirely different to the rest of the UK or this consultation was hijacked.



65% of residents support a statue review vs 10% in Leeds? 75% agreeing with compulsory equalities training? It goes against every poll ever produced.https://t.co/Eg8VuSUUKj — Save Our Statues - Robert Poll (@_SaveOurStatues) May 11, 2021

However, Birmingham is one of the most “diverse” cities in the UK, with a 25% Muslim population. A 2018 study found that almost 50,000 of the 1.1 million inhabitants of the city cannot speak English.

“The survey also found that 51 per cent of people polled would agree to mandate that people from Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic (BAME) and female candidates are included on all council position shortlists,” writes Kurt Zindulka. “A stunning 75 per cent went on to agree with the proposition that compulsory “equalities training” is necessary.”

The review was prompted by last year’s Black Lives Matter protests following the death of Fentanyl addict and criminal George Floyd.

As we previously highlighted, in an effort to better “reflect the diversity” of areas of the city, Birmingham City Council invited members of the public to come up with new street names for a regeneration scheme.

Winners included “Diversity Grove” and “Equality Road”.

As we document in the video below, changing street names is literally one of the first things Maoist militants did in order to seize power in China.

