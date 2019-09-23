DoD Threatens To Kill Millennials With Stealth Bomber In Area 51 Raid 

The Department of Defense (DoD) has apologized for an obscene tweet that threatened to deploy a stealth bomber against "millennials" on Friday who tried to break into a highly classified US Air Force facility located within the Nevada Test and Training Range, reported Reuters.

The now-deleted tweet, posted on Friday on the Twitter account Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS), a PR arm of the DoD, showed a photo of a Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, stating: "The last thing #Millennials will see if they attempt the #area51raid today."

DVIDS took aim at "Storm Area 51," a Facebook group that planned to storm Area 51 in Nevada on Friday, with intentions to "see them aliens" which conspiracy theorists claim the secret base holds evidence of extraterrestrials.

After social media lost its mind after DVIDS indirectly threatened to bomb millennials who tried to invade the military base, the tweet was quickly removed with an apology issued Saturday afternoon. DVIDS said Friday's tweet was "inappropriate" and a "mistake" by an employee.

Last night a DVIDSHUB employee posted a Tweet that in NO WAY supports the stance of the Department of Defense. It was inappropriate and we apologize for this mistake. — DVIDSHub (@DVIDSHub) September 21, 2019

The original Storm Area 51 Facebook group was deleted because government officials feared a "disaster" would occur if huge crowds descended on the secret base.

Despite the group being shut down, several thousand millennials still attended an event in Rachel, Nevada, the closest town to Area 51.

"Area 51 Basecamp" in Rachel had anywhere from 500 to 3,000 attendees (depends on the news source) at a Friday event, which planned for more than 5,000. Organizer Keith Wright pulled the plug on the event early due to low attendance.

There were reports of two groups of crazed millennials who tried to storm Area 51 gates at Hiko and Rachel locations. But much of it was promotional, with their YouTube and Periscope live streams recording -- as they acted like fools to get more followers - with minimal intentions of actually invading the base because they would be shot, or as DVIDS stated in a now-deleted tweet, possibly bombed by a stealth bomber.

RT @dwnews: Here's what it looked like when roughly 3,000 people stormed Area 51 on Friday in search of aliens 👽🛸 pic.twitter.com/RENaq7OsJS — 水wul (@wulhae) September 22, 2019

WATCH: People who stormed Area 51 celebrated their intergalactic success with a party they won't forget 👽 🌌 🌑 https://t.co/SwA2CXoKMH pic.twitter.com/Q3DgacB7g8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 22, 2019

i cant believe our kids are really gonna read about the area 51 raid in their history books pic.twitter.com/1rlmSiuFT1 — !!! (@melissabarberan) September 20, 2019

So some old lady was a actually storming #Area51 pic.twitter.com/KZiLxTQIM3 — l o r e n z o (@Lorenzo_Yop) September 21, 2019

The Area 51 raid was fun while it lasted :( pic.twitter.com/MNyfqwvchd — 𝕯𝖊𝖛𝖎𝖑 (@Athxb3) September 21, 2019

While the event turned out to be a dud, the government is terrified that millennials are discovering how to assemble en masse organically.

Storm Area 51 was the pilot test - perhaps millenials, with insurmountable student debts in the gig economy, if they're genuinely the smartest generation of all time, should look at staging an event at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building.