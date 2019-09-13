Does New Drone Footage Reveal Underground Lair On Jeffrey Epstein's 'Pedo Island'? 

Ever since Jeffrey Epstein made national headlines for pedophilia in 2008, the disgraced financier's lifestyle has been under a microscope. Following his June 6 arrest on federal charges of sex trafficking minors, however, particular attention has been paid to his Caribbean island, Little St. James - also known as "pedo island," where Epstein allegedly kept a harem of underage sex slaves to serve at the pleasure of he and his rich and famous visitors.

While Epstein sat in jail pending trial - before his alleged suicide - a YouTube channel under the name "Rusty Shackleford" began uploading high-resolution drone footage of just about every visible nook and cranny of Little St. James. From the main property where a previously seen computer mysteriously disappeared days later, to the strange cube-shaped "temple," to Epstein's giant sun-dial, to an ambulance - the island, which is still being maintained by an active staff of locals, has no shortage of oddities.

On Wednesday, Shackleford filmed a storage building which has been seen dozens of times in his footage. The structure butts up against a hill and appears relatively unassuming.

This time, however, he was filming at just the right time of day so that the sun hit the back wall of the 'shed' - exposing locking double doors leading into the hillside with what appears to be light coming from underneath.

Watch:

Meanwhile, there are strange tubes emerging from the ground in front of an adjacent storage shed.

And in another section of the island, another set of doors appears to lead into a hillside:

So while we have no idea what's behind these mysterious doors on Epstein's island, he was accused of running a sex-trafficking operation - and there are doors leading into what appear to be underground facilities. Whether they lead to an elaborate underground lair or simply ultra-secure broom closets is anyone's guess.

Just one question - if there is an underground network on the island, where did they put all the dirt?