DOJ Retracts Claim It Seized "Fully Constructed" Lego Set From Accused Capitol Rioter

Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times,

The Department of Justice has retracted its claim that it seized a “fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set” from an accused Capitol rioter.

A U.S. Capitol Lego set seized by FBI agents from Robert Morss, an accused U.S. Capitol rioter. (DOJ)

In an memorandum asking a court to order Robert Morss be held pending trial, prosecutors claimed that law enforcement officials “recover[e]d a fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set” while arresting the defendant.

But in a supplemental motion, authorities said they erred in conveying that claim.

“Please note that after a review of the photographs from the search, there appears to have been a miscommunication and that statement appears to be inaccurate. The Lego set was in a box and not fully constructed at the time of the search, as pictured below,” they wrote.

So the fully constructed Lego set was a lie? pic.twitter.com/hbERXxsPcu — THOR the Deplorable 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@ThorDeplorable) July 12, 2021

A lawyer representing Morss did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Morss is in custody on charges including civil disorder and violent entry of a building on Capitol grounds.

Surveillance footage showed Morss on Jan. 6 push his way toward a line of officers guarding the Lower West Terrace doors of the Capitol, prosecutors say. He then allegedly grabbed an officer’s shield and passed it back to other members of the crowd.

Morss and other rioters ultimately entered the Capitol through a broken window, footage showed.

Prosecutors allege he would pose a danger to the community and present a flight risk if released.

A hearing on whether to allow Morss’s release is scheduled for July 13.