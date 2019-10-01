As Dollar Reaches Record High, Trump Slams "Clueless, Pathetic" Fed

On the heels of dismal manufacturing data, and soaring dollar strength vs global fiat currencies, President Trump has lashed out at who he feels is responsible...

"As I predicted, Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve have allowed the Dollar to get so strong, especially relative to ALL other currencies, that our manufacturers are being negatively affected. Fed Rate too high. They are their own worst enemies, they don’t have a clue. Pathetic!"

Indeed, with the broad dollar index at an all-time record high...

Source: Bloomberg

While correlation is not causation, Trump may have a point...

Source: Bloomberg

Fed rate cut odds have bounced a little...

Source: Bloomberg

Don't forget, however, that dollar's strength is as much indicative of global fiat weakness and against real 'money', the dollar has been dumping...

Source: Bloomberg