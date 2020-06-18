Atlanta PD Calls Out Sick En Masse As Former Officer Charged With Murder In Killing Of Rayshard Brooks

In the hours after the Fulton County DA charged a former Atlanta Police Department officer with murder - and another with aggravated assault - after he shot and mortally wounded 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks following a stop, the Atlanta Police Department reported that it experienced a "higher than usual" volume of officer call-outs.

Apparently, the department received enough complaints claiming cops were just walking off the job that its social media department had to tweet out a clarification: "The department is experiencing a higher than usual number of call-outs with the incoming shift. We have enough resources to maintain operations and remain able to respond to incidents."

Earlier suggestions that multiple officers from each zone had walked off the job were inaccurate. The department is experiencing a higher than usual number of call outs with the incoming shift. We have enough resources to maintain operations & remain able to respond to incidents. — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) June 18, 2020

The department is currently operating without a full time police chief since Erika Shields resigned in the wake of the Brooks' fatal shooting, despite the praise she received for her handling of the George Floyd protests.

Earlier on Wednesday, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced 27-year-old Garrett Rolfe, who was fired Saturday after shooting Brooks twice in the back during a scuffle outside a Wendy’s restaurant, will face felony murder and 10 additional charges, and could receive the death penalty if convicted of the murder charge. Devin Brosnan, 26, the other officer who responded, will face three charges, including aggravated assault, and will testify against Rolfe.

Keep in mind, the "assault" Brosnan is being charged with is related to the struggle both officers had with Brooks as he resisted arrest.