Dr. Seuss Books 'Canceled' Over 'Racist Imagery'

Six short years ago, former First Lady Michelle Obama read a Dr. Seuss book to a group of school children.

Now, Dr. Seuss is racist, and has become the latest victim of woke-mob cancel culture.

Six Seuss books - including "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street" and "If I Ran the Zoo" will no longer be published due to 'racist and insensitive imagery,' according to the organization which preserves and protects the author's legacy.

"These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong," Dr. Seuss Enterprises told The Associated Pres in a Tuesday statement coinciding with the late author's birthday (real name Theodor Seuss Geisel). "Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises' catalog represents and supports all communities and families," the statement continued.

The other books affected are "McElligot’s Pool," "On Beyond Zebra!," "Scrambled Eggs Super!," and "The Cat’s Quizzer."

What's more, President Biden removed all mentions of Seuss from Read Across America Day - held on Dr. Seuss' March 2 birthday.

The backlash against Seuss started in earnest after former First Lady Melania Trump gifted Dr. Seuss books to a Cambridge, Mass. elementary school.

So when Michelle Obama praises #DrSeuss, we smile & applaud. When Melania Trump does the same, it's supposed to be racist? I'm so confused 🤔 pic.twitter.com/iwrXhkPnUV — David Burke (@ConservativeTht) September 30, 2017

Meanwhile, many have noted that Seuss actually wrote several anti-racism books which teach children to accept people who aren't like them, and that it's ok to be different.

Apparently the main lesson a lot of people took from the book: there's a shit ton of money in operating an identity machine pic.twitter.com/qtM56tL48C — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 2, 2021

Make it stop...

The Seuss malarkey warranted an article from the Babylon Bee - which 'analyzes' 17 examples of racism in Seuss' books (satire).

* * *

Can You Find All 17 Instances Of Racism On This Page From A Dr. Seuss Book?

Racism is everywhere. But nowhere is racism more blatant than in the books of well-known racist Dr. Seuss. His pages were literally dripping with racism, or maybe that was just the barbecue sauce for our chicken nuggies. Even so, barbecue sauce might be racist too, now that we think of it. Take this Dr. Seuss page out of Oh, the Thinks You Can Think!. It looks harmless, yeah? Well, you're just showing your internalized racism, because there are literally 17 different examples of racism packed into this illustration. Come on a journey with us as we explore them all.

1. The giant orange beast is obviously a reference to Donald Trump. This glorifies white supremacy and Nazism, as Seuss was alluding to his allegiance to the bad orange man.

2. The pink boot squashing the poor little dude glorifies fascism. A little too obvious there, Fuhrer Seuss.

3. The text implies it's OK to go to the Right. Like, COME ON! In a children's book?

4. Zoom in on the tuba. Keep zooming. Keeeeep zooming: IT'S A TINY HITLER, OH MY GOODNESS! Hard to believe Seuss snuck this one past the editors.

5. The smoke coming from the machine glorifies the racist, classist hierarchies of capitalism that harm the environment and disproportionally people of color. And he made the smoke multiple colors -- just one more slap in the face to POCs.

6. The page is rectangular, encouraging readers to think inside the box of capitalist propaganda and not become woke to the struggle of the classes. Straight lines and boundaries are signs of non-wokeness. Plus, the shape is eerily similar to the shape of a Nazi flag!

7. These four men have Hitler mustaches. Seuss was brainwashing kids to worship Hitler! How can we have these books at schools?

8. What color is the page? You guessed it! WHITE! Gee, what a coincidence!

Read the rest here...