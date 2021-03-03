Dr. Seuss Is 9 Of The Top 10 Amazon Best-Selling Books

If one needed an indication of just how absurd the left's decision to cancel Dr. Seuss over 'racist images' is - look no further than Amazon's Best Sellers list - where 9 out of the top 10 books are Dr. Seuss. In fact, 24 of the top 27 books are Dr. Seuss.

In case you missed it, six Seuss books - including "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street" and "If I Ran the Zoo" will no longer be published due to 'racist and insensitive imagery,' according to the organization which preserves and protects the author's legacy.

"These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong," Dr. Seuss Enterprises told The Associated Pres in a Tuesday statement coinciding with the late author's birthday (real name Theodor Seuss Geisel). "Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises' catalog represents and supports all communities and families," the statement continued.

The other books affected are "McElligot’s Pool," "On Beyond Zebra!," "Scrambled Eggs Super!," and "The Cat’s Quizzer."

What's more, President Biden removed all mentions of Seuss from Read Across America Day - held on Dr. Seuss' March 2 birthday.

Now, Universal Orlando is "evaluating" what to do with its Seuss Landing kids' space at its Islands of Adventure theme park, after removing the six offensive books. The play area is based on If I Ran the Zoo, and features a gift shop called Mulberry Street Store.

"Seuss Landing continues to be very popular with our guests and we value our relationship with Seuss Enterprises," said Universal in a statement. "We’ve removed the books from our shelves as they have asked and we’ll be evaluating our in-park experience too. But our guests can plan on continuing to be able to enjoy their favorite experiences at Seuss Landing."

Meanwhile, Ebay auctions for Seuss books are flying:

Jordan Peterson is pissed that Seuss is upstaging his new book.

That notorious racist Dr Seuss is unfairly oppressing my new book Beyond Order to #12 on Amazon's bestseller chart (10 of the top 11 books are his)https://t.co/3sAbW6I1o5 pic.twitter.com/qumS9EGTNE — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) March 3, 2021

The controversy has even sparked topical political memes: