Dutch Farmers In Mass Revolt Against Green Fascism

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 10/02/2019 - 03:30

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Thousands of Dutch farmers descended on the Netherlands capital to protest against onerous environmental restrictions that threaten their livelihoods.

The demonstrations were sparked after the coalition government proposed that “Dutch livestock farming should be slashed to meet commitments on reducing nitrogen emissions,” reports Dutch News NL.

Farmers traveled to the Hague in their tractors, causing tailbacks in excess of 620 miles and huge traffic jams around and in the city.

Some protesters also used their tractors to demolish fences that been put up by the government.

The protests appear to have widespread support from the Dutch population.

Populist leader Geert Wilders made an appearance at one of the protests.

The scenes were reminiscent of the early days of the Yellow Vest movement in France, which was also partly a rural backlash to environmental taxes.

Despite a global propaganda offensive by the establishment centered around amplifying alarmist climate rhetoric from the likes of Greta Thunberg, ordinary working people appear to be rejecting the conditioning in their droves.

