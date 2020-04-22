"Eat A Bag Of Dicks": De Blasio's COVID-19-Lockdown Snitch-Line Flooded With Penis Pics And Memes

New Yorkers didn't seem to take too kindly to Mayor Bill de Blasio asking them to snitch on each other.

Back on April 18, the mayor put out this video on social media commending New Yorkers, before asking them to snitch on each other if they see other New Yorkers violating social distancing rules.

In what we'd guess was more of a bi-partisan effort than some Democrats would like to admit, the city seems to have told de Blasio exactly what they think of his program, texting the NYC snitch-line photos of penises, middle fingers and memes, instead of using it to snitch on their fellow citygoer.

In addition, people have texted the snitch-line with photos of the mayor dropping the Staten Island groundhog and news coverage of him going to the gym, according to the NY Post.

“We will fight this tyrannical overreach!” one person texted to the line. Another posted a photo of Hitler and said:

“TO THOSE TURNING IN YOUR NEIGHBORS AND LOCAL BUSINESSES — YOU DID THE REICH THING.”

“Start flooding their reporting text numbers with this pics!” the person continued.

One person sent a bowl of penis-shaped candies with the banner "Eat A Bag of D*cks". A source at the NYPD says that actual dick pics have also been texted to the line.

Another person called in and said that de Blasio was seen having oral sex with someone “in an alleyway behind a 7-11”.

“He looked at me…and coofed in my direction,” the anonymous tipster said.

The service had to be shut down temporarily as a result of the chaos.

Keep up the good work, New York.