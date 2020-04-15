Elizabeth Warren Endorses Biden

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has officially endorsed Joe Biden - tweeting her support along with a short video on Wednesday.

"In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild," said Warren.

Warren dropped out of the 2020 race on March 5 following a weak performance on Super Tuesday. Her endorsement of Biden comes one day after former President Obama finally backed the former VP after months of remaining in the shadows.

Things sure do change fast in Washington...