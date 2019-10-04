Elizabeth Warren Fires National Organizing Director Over "Inappropriate Behavior"

The Elizabeth Warren campaign has fired its national organizing director, Rich McDaniel, over allegations of "inappropriate behavior," according to Politico.

"Over the past two weeks, senior campaign leadership received multiple complaints regarding inappropriate behavior by Rich McDaniel," said Warren spokesperson Kristen Orthman.

"Over the same time period, the campaign retained outside counsel to conduct an investigation. Based on the results of the investigation, the campaign determined that his reported conduct was inconsistent with its values and that he could not be a part of the campaign moving forward."

A person familiar with the investigation said that there were no reports of sexual assault, but could not comment further due to confidentiality. The investigation was conducted by attorney Kate Kimpel and her firm KK Advising , according to the person. -Politico