Elizabeth Warren Wants To Ban Lawmakers From Trading Individual Stocks

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) wants to end what is effectively legalized insider trading by members of Congress by barring them from trading individual stocks ever again.

Warren first attempted to push through similar legislation with the Anti-Corruption and Public Integrity Act she introduced in 2018 and then again in 2020. Both bills unsurprisingly died in the Senate Finance Committee, which Warren sits on.

The renewed push comes as several members of Congress have come under recent scrutiny for profitable stock trades in recent months, according to Business Insider. The include Sens. Richard Burr (R-NC), Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) and former Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia.

And who can forget California Democratic Congresswoman Judy Chu, the former East LA Community College teacher who entered congress with a $100,000 - $250,000 net worth - and somehow day traded herself to an estimated net worth of $7 million dollars.

According to Warren, government officials exist "to serve the people, not their personal financial interests," adding "Congress should pass anti-corruption legislation and restore American's faith in government by making it work for everyone — not just the rich and powerful."

Warren didn't offer a specific time table for when she plans to introduce the legislation, while lawmakers continue to trade stocks like hotcakes.

