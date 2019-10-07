Elizabeth Warren's Story About Getting Fired For Being "Visibly Pregnant" Unravels After Documents, Video Emerge

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has been using a fabricated tale of injustice a cornerstone of her 2020 campaign pitch - telling people that she was told not to return to teaching after a single year because she was "visibly pregnant," and the principal "did what principals did in those days ... wish me luck and hire someone else for the job."

Warren’s claim about her dismissal from the Riverdale Elementary School came under scrutiny last week when the journalist Meagan Day of Jacobin magazine noted that Warren’s story appeared to have changed over the years. Day pointed to a 2007 interview Warren gave at the University of California-Berkeley in which she suggested that she left her teaching job after realizing the graduate school classes required for her to obtain a teaching certificate weren’t going to "work out for [her]." -Free Beacon

Warren then claimed:

"I was married at nineteen and then graduated from college [at the University of Houston] after I’d married," adding "My first year post-graduation, I worked -- it was in a public school system but I worked with the children with disabilities. I did that for a year, and then that summer I actually didn’t have the education courses, so I was on an 'emergency certificate,' it was called."

"I went back to graduate school and took a couple of courses in education and said, 'I don’t think this is going to work out for me,'" Warren continued. "I was pregnant with my first baby, so I had a baby and stayed home for a couple of years, and I was really casting about, thinking, 'What am I going to do?'"

Warren had been working as a speech pathologist at New Jersey's Riverdale Elementary School during the 1970 - 1971 school year, according to the Beacon.

On Monday, the Washington Free Beacon dealt another blow to Warren's story - publishing minutes from a Riverdale Board of Education meeting from April 21, 1971 which reveal the board voted unanimously on a motion to extend Warren's contract for a "2nd year" of teaching.

Minutes of an April 21, 1971, Riverdale Board of Education meeting obtained by the Washington Free Beacon show that the board voted unanimously on a motion to extend Warren a "2nd year" contract for a two-days-per-week teaching job. That job is similar to the one she held the previous year, her first year of teaching. Minutes from a board meeting held two months later, on June 16, 1971, indicate that Warren’s resignation was "accepted with regret." -Free Beacon

What's more, the minutes from a June 16, 1971 meeting include: "The resignation of Mrs. Elizabeth Warren, speech correctionist effective June 30, 1971 was accepted with regret."

Sounds like they really liked her - and now she's going around throwing (likely deceased) Principal Peter J. Polo under the bus for a callous act he didn't commit.

Riverdale Board of Educatio... by Washington Free Beacon on Scribd

As the Beacon notes, Warren's latest lie comes after her 'team' orchestrated a massive image-rehabilitation campaign after her claims of Native American ancestry unraveled into a botched effort to prove she was actually part Indian. After Warren took a DNA test which her team misinterpreted due to a math error, she self-owned by announcing herself to be as little as 1/1024th Native American. Shortly thereafter, the Cherokee Nation condemned her for her "continued claims of tribal heritage."

"A DNA test is useless to determine tribal citizenship. Current DNA tests do not even distinguish whether a person's ancestors were indigenous to North or South America. Sovereign tribal nations set their own legal requirements for citizenship, and while DNA tests can be used to determine lineage, such as paternity to an individual, it is not evidence for tribal affiliation. Using a DNA test to lay claim to any connection to the Cherokee Nation or any tribal nation, even vaguely, is inappropriate and wrong. It makes a mockery out of DNA tests and its legitimate uses while also dishonoring legitimate tribal governments and their citizens, who ancestors are well documented and whose heritage is prove. Senator Warren is undermining tribal interests with her continued claims of tribal heritage." - Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin, Jr.

Maybe this is why Twitter is abuzz with rumors of Hillary Clinton putting the ol' pantsuit on again to try and knock Trump off the mountain.