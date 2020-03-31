Empire State Building Debuts Dystopian Red "Siren" Light

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

The Empire State Building debuted what appeared to be a spinning red ‘siren’ light atop the iconic structure in what many observers saw as a dystopian sign of the times.

Scientist Rita J. King explained that the light was not actually spinning but was made to look that way.

The @EmpireStateBldg reminding us that the city is in the middle of an emergency. pic.twitter.com/50TjEjOogN — Rita J. King (@RitaJKing) March 31, 2020

“It’s the way the light is being used to create the illusion of a spin,” King said.

Many respondents complained that the light was “anxiety inducing,” an observation shared by King, who said it should be swapped out “for the soothing, beautiful heartbeat pulse they use for Valentine’s Day.”

“Are they going to sound an air raid siren too?” asked another respondent.

While many saw the light as a dystopian touch that wouldn’t look out of place in an apocalyptic zombie movie, the Empire State Building itself claimed the light was supposed to represent the “heartbeat of America.”

“Starting tonight through the COVID-19 battle, our signature white lights will be replaced by the heartbeat of America with a white and red siren in the mast for heroic emergency workers on the front line of the fight,” the Empire State Building tweeted.

[1/2] We’ll never stop shining for you.



Starting tonight through the COVID-19 battle, our signature white lights will be replaced by the heartbeat of America with a white and red siren in the mast for heroic emergency workers on the front line of the fight. pic.twitter.com/OYkblLTRHN — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) March 30, 2020



