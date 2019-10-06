Epstein Accuser Holds Victoria's Secret Boss Les Wexner "Responsible For What Happened To Me"

A woman who says Jeffrey Epstein and his 'madam' Gislaine Maxwell sexually assaulted her holds Victoria's Secret billionaire Leslie Wexner "responsible for what happened to me," because she was staying on a property monitored by Wexner and his wife, and guarded by their security team, according to the Washington Post.

Maria Farmer, now 50, spoke with the Post in a series of interviews, telling the paper that she never met Leslie, and only spoke with Abigail via phone while at the property in New Albany, Ohio.

Annie Farmer, left, and Maria Farmer in the summer of 1996. (Maria Farmer)

In the summer of 1996, Farmer stayed at the country house that Wexner had deeded to Epstein four years earlier. While staying staying there, she was discouraged from going outside by Wexner's security, and that she was forced to jog inside the 10,600 square-foot house.

"Where I stayed that summer, in that house and working in that garage, all of it was within view of the Wexner house," said Farmer.

The house, although owned by Epstein at the time, was “effectively the guesthouse” for the main Wexner estate, and it was guarded only by Wexner personnel , according to a security officer involved with Wexner family security at the time, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he did not want to discuss clients publicly. The two homes are a half-mile apart. The grounds were monitored closely by guard dogs and their armed minders, this officer said. It was surrounded by Wexner’s land, according to property records. “Anybody that was going to be coming on property had to be announced and allowed in by the Wexners,” added the officer. “Nobody had carte blanche to go in and off the property.” ... Farmer, then 26, had just been invited to create two large-scale paintings for the upcoming film “As Good As It Gets,” starring Jack Nicholson. Epstein offered Farmer an unexpected location to do the work in the summer of 1996: an expansive country home in New Albany, Ohio, located amid 336 acres of land owned by Wexner and guarded in part by sheriff’s deputies employed by the longtime chief executive of Victoria’s Secret and The Limited. It was there, Farmer said in an affidavit she submitted as part of an Epstein-related lawsuit, that she was molested by Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. -Washington Post

"They asked me to come into a bedroom with them and then proceeded to sexually assault me against my will," said Farmer in her affidavit.

In the affidavit, she says she “pleaded with” the security staff but was held against her wishes for 12 hours while waiting for her father to arrive. In the interview, she elaborated. The morning of the day after the alleged assault, she said, Farmer spoke with Maxwell and Epstein. She told them she wanted to leave and hung up. Soon after, a Wexner security guard appeared at the house. “He said, ‘You aren’t leaving,’ ” Farmer recalled, “ ‘You’re not going anywhere.’ ” -Washington Post

Farmer's mother, father, sister and a friend have all separately stated that they recall a similar account from Maria in 1996.

As the Post notes, "While Farmer’s allegations against Epstein have been widely documented, her experience in New Albany and the questions it raises about the Wexner family’s relationship with Epstein have been little explored."

The Victoria's Secret boss was the only known client of Epstein, who was found dead in a Manhattan jail cell on August 10 while being held on charges of sex-trafficking minors. As the Epstein saga reignited, Wexner sought to distance himself and his company, L Brands, from Epstein.

In the mid-1990s, Wexner so trusted Epstein that he arranged for homes for him in Ohio and New York, according to public records. He granted Epstein power of attorney, enabling him to sign checks, hire people and buy real estate on his behalf, court records show. He hired Epstein as president of his real estate development company and named him a trustee of his charitable foundation. Wexner remains atop his $5 billion company, an employer of about 88,000 people worldwide and a man in high esteem as a prominent philanthropist and business leader in Ohio. -Washington Post

The L Brands board of directors, meanwhile, has hired an outside law firm to delve into Wexner's relationship with Epstein according to the report. Of note, Epstein allegedly ran a 'casting couch' operation for aspiring Victoria's Secret models out of his Manhattan townhome whereby he would promise young girls jobs with the fashion company.

Shortly before Epstein's death, which was ruled a suicide, Wexner revealed in a letter to his foundation that Epstein misappropriated over $46 million of his fortune.

"We discovered that he had misappropriated vast sums of money from me and my family," wrote Wexner, adding "This was, frankly, a tremendous shock, even though it clearly pales in comparison to the unthinkable allegations against him now."

In January 2008, Mr. Epstein transferred $46 million worth of investments to a Wexner charitable fund, tax records show. Mr. Wexner said the transfer was only a portion of the funds that his money manager had allegedly misappropriated. “All of that money—every dollar of it—was originally Wexner family money,” he wrote. -Wall Street Journal

Wexner provided no evidence for his claim, which certainly adds distance between he and Epstein.

"Mr. and Mrs. Wexner have condemned Jeffrey Epstein’s abhorrent behavior in the strongest possible terms and severed all ties with him in 2007," said Thomas Davies, a spokesman for the Wexners. "We don’t know what Epstein told Ms. Farmer about the Wexners. And while we don’t know with whom Ms. Farmer may have spoken, who may have claimed to be Mrs. Wexner, it was not Mrs. Wexner. Before the recent news coverage of Ms. Farmer, Mr. and Mrs. Wexner had no knowledge of her, never met her, never spoke with her, and never spoke with Mr. Epstein or anyone else about her."

Davies added that "The Epstein house was not on land owned by the Wexners, and was nearly one half mile away from the Wexner home," adding "The entrance to the Epstein residence was not through the Wexner gate."

Epstein has been accused of sex crimes by dozens of women in Manhattan, Palm Beach and the Virgin Islands.

Read the rest of the report here.