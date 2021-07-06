Eric Adams Wins New York Democratic Primary After Mail-In Ballots Tallied

Former NYPD police captain Eric Adams has officially won the New York City Democratic mayoral primary despite a vote-counting 'discrepancy' last week which - had it not been caught - would have likely resulted in former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia clinching the win.

The Associated Press called the race for Adams shortly after the most recent batch of results were released in New York's ranked-choice primary on Tuesday afternoon, setting him up as the overwhelming favorite to win the general election in November, according to The Hill.

Adams, a former police captain who entered primary voting as the frontrunner, bested a crowded field of Democrats, including former New York City Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang and civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley. -The Hill

Adams will face Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, who sailed to an easy win over restaurateur Fernando Mateo in last month's Republican mayoral primary, receiving 68.9% of the Republican vote.