Eric Weinstein Implores Jack Dorsey To Stop Manipulating National Conversation, Allow 'Academic Freedom' To Overrule Twitter Police

With Twitter serving as a de-facto town square to roughly 145 million daily active users, the need arises to ensure that divergent opinions are allowed to organically flourish without punishment, and that Twitter's online 'police force' - the "Twitter Safety" team - can't arbitrarily censor political rivals, or breathlessly label opinions as 'misinformation' because they run counter to (oft-contradictory) government policy.

To that end, Eric Weinstein, managing director of Thiel Capital and prolific opinionator, has implored Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to stop throttling opinions that challenge mainstream narratives, and allow certain 'heterodox tweeters' the academic freedom to 'watch the watchers' and provide oversight to the Twitter police.

Of note, Weinstein has repeatedly called out Twitter all types of censorship, including discussion and support for a third political party, blocking private messages due to 'suspicious content,' and the company's inconsistent enforcement of their own rules.

You have:



a consistency problem

a hypocrisy problem

a political bias problem

an arrogance problem

an authoritarian problem

an insularity problem

and a censorship problem



And all are *repeatedly* misportrayed as a single “clarity in communications” problem. #SlipTheDISC https://t.co/vNzAdvPDPw — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) October 15, 2020

Weinstein's open letter to Dorsey, which leads with a now-deleted government flip-flop over mask use, is embedded below:

@jack, I am asking you as a friend and as a STEM PhD who has been responsible on your platform for over a decade to grant some heterodox tweeters academic freedom. Let some of be those who watch the watchers of your @TwitterSafety. We all need oversight of the oversight. — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) February 15, 2021

The few of you who will be able to see this thread at the beginning: please retweet the lead tweet. My reach is being controlled in ways I cannot understand. Many fewer of you are being shown these tweets than were previously. But they must always show this to a subset of you.

🙏 — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) February 15, 2021

* * *

Now if only @Jack, and the board, and major shareholders, and whoever else dictates the flow of information on Twitter, would listen.