Eric Weinstein Implores Jack Dorsey To Stop Manipulating National Conversation, Allow 'Academic Freedom' To Overrule Twitter Police

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Feb 15, 2021 - 18:25

With Twitter serving as a de-facto town square to roughly 145 million daily active users, the need arises to ensure that divergent opinions are allowed to organically flourish without punishment, and that Twitter's online 'police force' - the "Twitter Safety" team - can't arbitrarily censor political rivals, or breathlessly label opinions as 'misinformation' because they run counter to (oft-contradictory) government policy.

To that end, Eric Weinstein, managing director of Thiel Capital and prolific opinionator, has implored Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to stop throttling opinions that challenge mainstream narratives, and allow certain 'heterodox tweeters' the academic freedom to 'watch the watchers' and provide oversight to the Twitter police.

Of note, Weinstein has repeatedly called out Twitter all types of censorship, including discussion and support for a third political party, blocking private messages due to 'suspicious content,' and the company's inconsistent enforcement of their own rules.

Weinstein's open letter to Dorsey, which leads with a now-deleted government flip-flop over mask use, is embedded below:

