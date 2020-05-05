Ex-NBC Producer Says NY Attorney General Investigating Sexual Misconduct Claims; Slams Outgoing Chairman Andy Lack

Former NBC News producer Rich McHugh slammed his former network following the departure of NBC News/MSNBC chairman Andy Lack.

Lack and NBC News president Noah Oppenheim came under fire after trying to kill negative reports about Harvey Weinstein by Ronan Farrow, who McHugh worked with. Lack has denied spiking the story, while McHugh - appearing on Fox News with Tucker Carlson, slammed him for "protecting a serial predator for being a major Democratic donor," according to Mediaite.

When Carlson asked if it's true that the New York attorney general's office is "investigating NBC on sexual abuse, sexual harassment claims, and no one’s been charged, but people have come in and been interviewed," Lack responded:

"Yes, I have, Tucker. That is true. I am aware of it ... I have been looking into it for a story. It was the New York attorney general’s office civil division. We’re not sure if it could lead to anything criminal, but I do know they have been looking into this and interviewing employees over a number of months."

McHugh had this to say about Lack:

"One has to assume that they caught wind of this investigation because it’s been going on for months and they have spoken to dozens of employees. I believe that has a role to play in it. There’s new management at the top and so they have decided we’re going to try to get away from this black eye who presided over the Harvey Weinstein story and the Lauer disgrace and all of it. This is a good first step, I should say. I should point out that I’ve spoken spoken to a number of women, victims who worked at NBC, and they say, you know, the fact that Andy Lack gets to walk out of the building on his own accord is a disgrace. Their careers have been ruined. I personally left NBC largely because of things that he and other executives did with our reporting. The fact that he can just kind of walk away is upsetting."

Watch: