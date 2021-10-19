Exactly As Trump Predicted: "Racist" Jefferson Statue To Be Removed At NYC Council

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

A 200-Year-Old Thomas Jefferson statue is to be removed from the chambers of the New York City council after a unanimous vote by the nine members of the Mayoral appointed Public Design Commission.

Several lawmakers testified that the statue is ‘offensive’, with Democratic Assemblyman Charles Barron of Brooklyn even declaring that Jefferson was a “slaveholding pedophile.”

Barron added “I think it should be put in storage somewhere, destroyed or whatever.”

A statue of Thomas Jefferson will be removed from the City Council chambers in New York after a debate over his legacy and association with slavery. https://t.co/24p8qloLdn — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 18, 2021

Barron continued, “How the hell can people see as a hero someone who had hundreds of enslaved Africans, someone who was a racist and who said we were inferior and someone who was a slaveholding pedophile?”

He further proclaimed that “For [Jefferson] to be canonized in a statue is incredible — incredibly racist.”

The New York Post notes that in 1834 the statue was given to the city by Uriah Phillips Levy, “the nation’s first Jewish Naval commodore and an admirer of Jefferson’s belief in religious freedom.”

The New York Times notes of the statue that “The painted plaster version was later donated to New Yorkers and arrived at City Hall around 1834. When it first arrived in New York, Levy charged to view it and used the proceeds to feed the poor. It was installed in the City Council Chamber in the 1910s.”

NYC votes to remove statue of Thomas Jefferson



This shows the distorted perspective in current debate on history. To even contemplate that simply owning slaves outweighs writing the Declaration of Independence is beyond absurd. It's an assault on America.https://t.co/LADCepu3HY — Save Our Statues -Robert Poll (@_SaveOurStatues) October 18, 2021

A local ABC affiliate reports that the statue is “expected to go on ‘long term loan’ to the New-York Historical Society by the end of the year, where it would be included in educational exhibits with the proper historical context that likely will include discussion of Jefferson’s slave ownership.”

NYC Mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa expressed opposition to the move, asking “Do we suddenly wipe out the images, the markings, the names of all those great patriots because they were slaveholders and slave holding was quite common at that time?”

Republican City council member Joe Borelli also accused NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio of waging a “progressive war on history.”

“The de Blasio administration will continue the progressive war on history as he, himself, fades away into a portrait on a City Hall wall,” the Staten Island member told the New York Post.

Back in 2017, after statues of Confederate figures were targeted, President Trump predicted that soon enough it would be statues of Jefferson and Washington that would face the axe.

“This week it’s Robert E. Lee. I noticed that Stonewall Jackson is coming down. I wonder, is George Washington next week and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You really do have to ask yourself: ‘Where does it stop?’” Trump asked at the time.

The media said Trump was overreacting and pointing to a ‘false slippery slope’.

John Oliver devoted an entire segment to mocking Trump over the statement:

2017: So-called comedian John Oliver mocks President @realDonaldTrump for suggesting statues of Washington and Jefferson would be next. Trump was right. pic.twitter.com/wV5SkslFMw — Yanky (@Yanky_Pollak) June 21, 2020

Wrong.

Trump was 100% correct.

Again.

It hasn’t stopped. History is being systematically erased.

Earlier this year we reported on the woke mob succeeding in influencing a MUSEUM in New York to remove a statue of former President Theodore Roosevelt.

Called it. Now the statues can't even be part of museums. https://t.co/SXs5toe4Vw — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 21, 2020

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.