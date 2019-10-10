Facebook Tells Biden's Propaganda Campaign It Won't Remove Other Propaganda From The Platform

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

Social media giant Facebook has rejected the Joe Biden campaign’s request to remove Trump ads containing “false information.” Considering most, if not all political ads contain false information only designed to persuade voters, this can be boiled down to Facebook refusing a propaganda campaign’s demand to remove other propaganda.

Even though political propaganda will be allowed, Facebook is going to continue to silence conservatives, or anyone else posting “fake news.” In a letter to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, Facebook doubled down on its policy to allow speech from politicians to go unchecked regardless of the truthfulness of their claims, according to a report by CNBC.

The above letter, which was originally obtained by The New York Times, was a response to Democrat Joe Biden’s campaign request for Facebook to reject or demote ads from President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign that contain false claims (in other words, all ads). The Biden campaign’s original request to Facebook, addressed to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, COO Sheryl Sandberg and global elections policy chief Katie Harbath, pointed to an ad by the Trump campaign that contains a statement that has not been proven by evidence that the former vice president “offered Ukraine $1 billion to fire the prosecutor investigating a company affiliated with his son.”

Other propaganda outlets, such as CNN, have refused to air the ad, with a spokesperson telling NBC News last week, “it does not meet our advertising standards,” and that “the ad makes assertions that have been proven demonstrably false by various news outlets.” You mean, news outlets like CNN and MSNBC? Try not to laugh when thinking about just how asinine that statement really if… liberal biased media outlets are now the sole purveyors of truth in the USSA.

Facebook reiterated its recently-stated policy of taking a hands-off approach to any speech by politicians while making sure to squash the speech of those under the thumb of said politicians.

“Our approach is grounded in Facebook’s fundamental belief in free expression, respect for the democratic process, and the belief that in mature democracies with a free press, political speech is already arguably the most scrutinized speech there is,” Harbath wrote. “Thus, when a politician speaks or makes an ad, we do not send it to third-party fact-checkers.”

Facebook is going to make sure that the slaves will still get information and lies from all sides depending on the letter used behind a politician’s name. However, they will make sure that speech by those who dissent or buck the official narrative are silenced. Politicians literally have more rights than the general population now, and we all know how that ends…