'Fact Checking' Virologist Who Worked At Wuhan Lab Is Suddenly Open To Lab-Leak Hypothesis

The latest effort to bolster the COVID-19 natural origin theory comes from Bloomberg, which published a glowing interview of Danielle Anderson - an Australian virologist who worked shoulder-to-shoulder with top scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, who she then ran cover for - repeatedly insisting that COVID-19 couldn't have possibly escaped from the lab.

In a nutshell, Anderson now admits that COVID-19 could have escaped from the lab, but maintains that the WIV followed appropriate protocols, and she didn't see any sick workers (despite leaving in November, weeks before the reported illnesses) - a key piece of evidence revealed by the Wall Street Journal.

That said, she continues to insist that the pandemic had a natural origin - as opposed to escaping from the bat coronavirus lab she worked in, known for genetically manipulating bat coronaviruses to better infect humans, located in the town where the human-infecting bat coronavirus broke out.

Yet, now that the lab-leak hypothesis has been mainstreamed and dozens of signatories of an anti lab-leak screed in The Lancet have distanced themselves from the document written by (also conflicted) Wuhan collaborator Peter Daszak, Anderson's change in tone to allow for the possibility she repeatedly 'debunked' is hilarious.

"I’m not naive enough to say I absolutely write this off," she now says, while maintaining that there's 'no evidence' to support the most logical possibility - as opposed to the natural origin hypothesis which has absolutely zero evidence to support it.

Anderson did concede that it would be theoretically possible for a scientist in the lab to be working on a gain of function technique to unknowingly infect themselves and to then unintentionally infect others in the community. But there’s no evidence that occurred and Anderson rated its likelihood as exceedingly slim." -Bloomberg

She also says that nobody was sick when she left in November of 2019, one month before the US State Department says three WIV scientists required hospitalization after falling ill with COVID-19 symptoms. Anderson, however, claims she would have heard rumors if it was true.

"There was no chatter," she said. "Scientists are gossipy and excited. There was nothing strange from my point of view going on at that point that would make you think something is going on here."

Anderson served as a Facebook 'fact checker' - where she repeatedly 'debunked' the lab-leak theory. This of course provided big tech with 'scientific' justification to stifle any debate over the matter. She also 'debunked' a New York Post article claiming that "China [is having] a problem keeping dangerous pathogens in test tubes where they belong, while peddling the now-debunked wet-market theory in a paper she co-wrote in The Lancet, which reads: "While recognising the tremendous effort by the China CDC team in the early response to the 2019-nCoV outbreak, the small number of team members trained in animal health was probably one of the reasons for the delay in identifying an intermediate animal(s), which is likely to have caused the spread of the virus in a region of the market where wildlife animals were traded and subsequently found to be heavily contaminated. Unfortunately, what animal(s) was involved in transmission remains unknown."

Oddly, Duke-NUS medical school Singapore (listed as a current affiliate per ResearchGate) has deleted Anderson's bio, which listed no fewer than five collaborations with Dr. Peng Zhou - a Wuhan scientist experimenting on bat coronavirus.

So, Danielle really has nothing to add except that she changed her tune to include the possibility of lab escape, while reiterating the same defense of her Chinese colleagues.

Except, Twitter user @Daoyu15 brought receipts indicating that the WIV 'leaked like a sieve' (while Twitter continues to slap warning labels Zero Hedge reports), along with analysis suggesting that "There are unpublished engineered betacotonaviruses throughout Wuhan sequencing data," adding "The WIV engaged in fraud regarding sample origin."

None of the possible progenitor strains are found in the market. All nodes of the early lineage tree is found in a deleted wuhan dataset. pic.twitter.com/BgF6vC4HNh — Daoyu (@Daoyu15) June 28, 2021

It seems people aren't buying what Bloomberg is selling...

Meanwhile, a team of Australian researchers just found that SARS-CoV-2 appears to be 'uniquely adapted to attack human cells,' but more on that later.