Fans Panic Exit Washington Nationals' Game After Triple Shooting Outside Nats Stadium

Three people were shot outside Nationals Park during the game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres on Saturday night, according to USA Today. The gunshots were audible from within the stadium, which caused mass chaos and confusion.

The shooting occurred outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park, in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, SW. The gunshots were audible from within the stadium. Even with all the cheering, at least six shots were heard.

🙏 You can hear gunshots outside Nationals Park in DC tonight as the #Nationals walk off the field in the 6th



According to police 2 people were shot outside the stadium



The Nats / Padres game has been suspended



pic.twitter.com/8IXnwOczAb — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) July 18, 2021

D.C. Metro Police said three people were wounded outside the stadium. After the shots rang out, the announcer told everyone to "remain calm" as the "incident has been reported to be outside the stadium."

Craziness at Nats Park tonight. What sounded like gunshots rang through the park. The teams stayed in their dugouts and fans were told to get down between the seats until the PA announcer said the incident was reported to be outside the stadium. pic.twitter.com/EJfY4T4Hm3 — Jim Puzzanghera (@JimPuzzanghera) July 18, 2021

No one listened to the announcer as everyone panic ran out of the stadium, unsure of what was unfolding.

NATS PARK - GUNSHOTS ARE OUTSIDE THE PARK - STAY INSIDE THE STADIUM. pic.twitter.com/hASAlpWeji — Jennifer O'Neil (@Jennifer_Emmi) July 18, 2021

More scenes of people scattering like ants.

Fans at the #Nationals/Padres game are asked to remain in the stadium due to an action outside Nats Park. Have seen multiple tweets of reports of a active shooter outside of the stadium pic.twitter.com/iCCjrgypKm — Mismatch (@MismatchSports) July 18, 2021

One fan describes absolute chaos unfolded after the gunshots. He said people were "crawling under the bleachers - crawling under the seats" for cover, adding that baseball players grabbed their families from the stands and brought them into their respective dugouts.

Talked to one more Nats fan who was visiting from Hampton. He said people got down on the ground in the stadium. He saw players looking for their families too. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/KlEl6B3Ha1 — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) July 18, 2021

Additional video from within the stadium.

Frightened Nationals fans took cover at the report of what *sounded like* shots at Nats ballpark. But staff are telling us the incident was outside the stadium, and they’re keeping everyone inside. People hid behind bar, toppled tables to hide. pic.twitter.com/bCAP2V3qyu — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 18, 2021

Announcers at the stadium programmed the jumbotron to inform fans to "remain inside" as the "incident was outside the stadium."

But that didn't work as the game was suspended in the sixth inning and will resume Sunday at 1305 ET.