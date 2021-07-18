print-icon

Fans Panic Exit Washington Nationals' Game After Triple Shooting Outside Nats Stadium

by Tyler Durden
Sunday, Jul 18, 2021 - 09:55 AM

Three people were shot outside Nationals Park during the game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres on Saturday night, according to USA Today. The gunshots were audible from within the stadium, which caused mass chaos and confusion. 

The shooting occurred outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park, in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, SW. The gunshots were audible from within the stadium. Even with all the cheering, at least six shots were heard. 

D.C. Metro Police said three people were wounded outside the stadium. After the shots rang out, the announcer told everyone to "remain calm" as the "incident has been reported to be outside the stadium."

No one listened to the announcer as everyone panic ran out of the stadium, unsure of what was unfolding. 

More scenes of people scattering like ants. 

One fan describes absolute chaos unfolded after the gunshots. He said people were "crawling under the bleachers - crawling under the seats" for cover, adding that baseball players grabbed their families from the stands and brought them into their respective dugouts. 

Additional video from within the stadium. 

Announcers at the stadium programmed the jumbotron to inform fans to "remain inside" as the "incident was outside the stadium." 

But that didn't work as the game was suspended in the sixth inning and will resume Sunday at 1305 ET. 

