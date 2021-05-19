Fauci Admits Rand Paul Was Right: Mask-Wearing After Vax Was Theater

Authored by Thomas Lifson via AmericanThinker.com,

Dr. Anthony Fauci ought to be the punchline of many jokes by now, and if he had been a Trump loyalist, he would be.

Only because the corporate media refuse to mock him can he appear in public without catcalls and derision as his lot in life.

Yesterday, he blatantly contradicted what he told Senator Rand Paul under oath in testimony last March: yes, wearing a mask indoors after being vaccinated is just theater.

("I didn’t want to look like I was giving mixed signals but being a fully vaccinated person, the chances of my getting infected in an indoor setting is extremely low."):

Dr. Fauci admits his wearing masks indoors despite being vaccinated was based on imagery, not science:



"I didn’t want to look like I was giving mixed signals but being a fully vaccinated person, the chances of my getting infected in an indoor setting is extremely low." pic.twitter.com/UdJdhHvoR0 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 18, 2021

The big problem is that 2 months ago Dr. Fauci testified the exact opposite under oath to Dr. Rand Paul (a doctor who actually treats people medically):

.@RandPaul evicerates Dr. Fauci over the “theater” of requiring Americans already immune from Covid to continue wearing masks.



Fauci’s ultimate rebuttal: “I totally disagree with you” pic.twitter.com/Ea0utSRUAb — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 18, 2021

Sen. Paul is not amused: