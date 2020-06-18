Fauci Fearmongers That Football May Not Happen This Year

Just when you thought it was safe to socially-distanced, mask-wearing venture outdoors, and just a day after the English Premier League soccer reopened from its lockdown, America's 'Dr.Doom' - Dr. Anthony Fauci - told CNN that the NFL may not happen this year...

“Unless players are essentially in a bubble – insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day – it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall.”

Football may not happen this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci tells @drsanjaygupta.

We wonder what the league will have to say about his warnings? How many players in the NFL have comorbidities? How many players in the NFL are over 50?

Perhaps Dr.Fauci needs to look at some different 'science'.