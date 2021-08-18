Fauci Flouts 'Concern About Personal Liberties'

Authored by Chris Talgo via The Epoch Times,

For the past 18 months, Americans have had their personal liberties trampled upon by a plethora of politicians and public health officials.

First, we were told to hunker in place for two weeks, to “stop the spread” and “flatten the curve.”

Of course, those two weeks turned into several months.

Second, we were told to wear masks at all times in all places, until the vaccine arrived.

The vaccine arrived more than eight months ago, yet in many places in America, masks are still required.

Third, we were told that if we get the vaccine, we could return to life as we knew it pre-pandemic.

Well, for those of us who took the vaccine, that hasn’t turned out to be true.

Yet, in perhaps the most startling development yet, Dr. Anthony Fauci has now declared that all Americans who choose (for whatever reason) not to receive the vaccine will have to “put aside all of these issues of concern about liberties and personal liberties and realize we have a common enemy and that common enemy is the virus.”

So, personal liberties be damned. According to Fauci, an unelected bureaucrat, Americans must roll up their sleeves and receive a COVID-19 vaccination, whether they like it or not.

Furthermore, they must receive a vaccine that has not been fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

And, they must do so even if they had COVID-19, even though natural antibodies have been proven to be superior to the vaccine.

Obviously, this makes no sense.

According to Fauci, while appearing on CBS News’ “Face the Nation,” “Well, what’s coming next is that we are going to have to continue to get people vaccinated so that right now, even in states in which you have a good relative proportion of people vaccinated, you have to get the overwhelming proportion of people vaccinated.”

Once again, no mention of natural antibodies or that Americans with certain medical conditions should refrain from receiving the vaccine.

Fauci added, “And that gets to the controversial issue of mask wearing and the mandating of things mandating of vaccines, for example, for teachers and people in the personnel in the school, but also in situations as uncomfortable as we know and controversial as we know it is with regard to masks wearing, particularly in the situation in schools, we’ve just got to realize that we’re dealing with a public health crisis. And the more you get infections, the more spread you get, the greater opportunity the virus has to continue to evolve and mutate.”

The Constitution makes no mention of a suspension of basic liberties during a pandemic. However, that has not stopped Fauci and others from usurping Americans’ personal liberties under the guise of the pandemic.

In the early days of the pandemic, we witnessed countless examples of governors, mayors, and many others who made a mockery of personal liberties with their unconstitutional orders.

Perhaps New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy embodied this best when he said, referring to his lockdown order, “I wasn’t thinking of the Bill of Rights when we did this. … We went to the scientists who said people have to stay away from each other.”

Unfortunately, Murphy’s quip was all-but ignored by the mainstream media, who have openly celebrated and encouraged the suspension of personal liberties throughout the pandemic.

What’s more confusing/ominous is that the vast majority of Americans seem to have accepted the suspension of personal liberties for the past 18 months.

Aside from some protests here and there, it appears most Americans have rolled over, content to have their fundamental liberties put in a state of flux while the pandemic drags on.

And drag on it has.

The thing Americans need to understand is that COVID-19 will be here forever. Variants will come and go. But the never-ending fearmongering from our so-called leaders must end.

We the people must take it upon ourselves to call for an end to the permanent pandemic. We must make sure our personal liberties, which are paramount, remain robust—pandemic or not.