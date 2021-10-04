Fauci Isn't Sure You Can Gather For Xmas, But Is Sure You Must Give Up Your Individual Rights

Authored by Thomas Lifson via AmericanThinker.com,

The highest paid bureaucrat in the entire federal government went on Face the Nation yesterday and let his mask slip. He might as well have put on a Grinch costume when he responded to a question from host Margaret Brennan on whether or not people could gather for Christmas this year and answered that it is too early to tell:

HOLIDAY LOOKAHEAD: "It’s just too soon to tell," Dr. Anthony Fauci tells @margbrennan when pressed whether or not people can safely gather together for Christmas this year.



He says the country should instead concentrate on getting COVID cases down. pic.twitter.com/ey0ft9aCOh — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) October 3, 2021

Fauci wasn’t questioned about why wealthy and sophisticated countries like Norway and Japan are returning to normal life, joining Sweden, which has never engaged in the historically unprecedented move of quarantining healthy people, not the sick.

[ZH: Fauci also wasn't questioned about something else...]

Instead, Fauci wants to focus on “cases” – which means people testing positive for Covid, not people actually requiring treatment. Nor has he been willing to credit the powerful, and long-lasting natural immunity that recovery from Covid confers, making the risky experimental gene therapy “vaccines” that he and President Biden are pushing (and bullying people into accepting) unnecessary.

But even worse was a brief statement that ought to raise the hackles of anyone who cares about the liberty our entire system of government was instituted to protect:

“There comes a time when you do have to give up what you consider your individual right of making your own decision for the greater good of society."

DR. FAUCI ON VACCINE MANDATES:



“There comes a time when you do have to give up what you consider your individual right of making your own decision for the greater good of society." pic.twitter.com/LCkPLOFlqy — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 3, 2021

That’s more or less the totalitarian’s position on everything. The collective good outweigh your personal autonomy.

Despite being utterly blatant in this statement, Fauci reverted to his characteristic slipperiness in his appearance on CNN’s State of the Union. He deflected any reckoning with the health consequences – indeed the madness -- of letting hundreds of thousands (estimated 400,000 in just the next month) untested and in many cases Covid-positive illegal entrants come across the southern border and distributing them across the nation.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head and chief White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Republicans need to “face reality” and realize immigrates are not “the driving force” of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is obviously harmful to allow infected people into the country and to transport them to locations all across the nation, He doesn’t dispute that obvious truth, he merely denigrates its importance because it isn’t “the driving force” of the epidemic (he doesn’t state what that means or what other factor is the driving force.

If we assume “driving force” means the number one cause of new infections, the Fauci’s logic could be applied to deaths from automobile accidents. Would he be comfortable downplaying drunk driving because speeding is calculated to be at the root of more fatal accidents than intoxicants? I wonder what MADD would say about anyone who made such an absurd statement.