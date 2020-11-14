Fauci's New 'COVID-Crushing' Guidance To Americans: "Do What You're Told!"

Dr. Anthony Fauci unveiled his latest coronavirus mitigation guidance for Americans: “Do what you’re told.”

Yes, in the so-called "Land of The Free," an unelected career bureaucrat - clearly terrified to ask Americans to take personal responsibility for their actions - defines the next stage on the road to tyranny: "OBEY!"

As NYPost reports, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has repeatedly clashed with President Trump and his administration, who have dismissed him as “a bit of an alarmist” amid the pandemic.

Fauci said it was unfortunate that America’s scientists had been “lumped into politics” and that people were unwilling to follow their guidance because society was so “divisive.”

In an interview Thursday, the coronavirus task force member and infectious disease expert pushed back on the notion that scientists were “authoritarian” for promoting strict lockdowns and social distancing measures... at the same time as telling Americans to lose their "independent spirit" and "do what you're told!"

Fauci said the nation could avoid another round of economically devastating lockdowns if people simply washed their hands, wore a mask and remained socially distant... (emphasis ours)

REPORTER : “So - more specifically - how do we avoid or mitigate the next one?” FAUCI : “Well, there are a number of things we can do. First of all, we’ve got to think globally. Pandemics are global, so we have to pull together globally. There’s a thing called the Global Health Security Network, or agenda, that was established several years ago. We need to strengthen that. We need to strengthen our international collaborations. We need to have people speaking to each other in surveillance. It’s got to be open and transparent. When you do that, you can detect it early and respond early. Scientific approaches, technologies, are going to allow us to do what we did with this outbreak, rapidly make a vaccine. We can do even better than that, but you can’t do science alone. It’s got to be public health and classic science.” REPORTER : “So, are there countries that you — there are countries that seem to be doing well. Are there countries now that hold up as models for a pretty good response to this?” FAUCI : “You know, the answer is yes, but right now it seems that every country is suffering. We are often compared with countries that are not comparable to us. We are not a little island of 5 million people that we can shut off. We’re not a country that would accept if a ruler tells us ‘You must do this.’ I was talking with our U.K. colleagues just today who were saying the U.K. is very similar to where we are now in outbreak because each of our countries have that independent spirit, we don’t want to be told what to do. Well, I understand that, but now is the time to do what you’re told. (Laughter) And I think it really is something that we should be doing right now.”

And there it is...

