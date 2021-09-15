FBI Apologizes To Molested Gymnasts After Botched 'Investigation'

FBI Director Christopher Wray apologized to US gymnasts who were molested by former team doctor Larry Nassar.

"I am deeply and profoundly sorry to each and every one of you," said Wray during Wednesday testimony into the agency's mishandling of the investigation, also known as a coverup.

"I am sorry that so many people let you down over and over again and I am especially sorry that there were people at the FBI who had their own chance to stop this monster back in 2015 and failed, and that is inexcusable, it never should have happened, and we are doing everything in our power to make sure it never happens again," he added.

A July report by the FBI's watchdog revealed that the FBI 'gravely mishandled' multiple sexual assault allegations against Nassar, who was the subject of 70 women who accused him of abuse during just the time since the FBI knew of the abuse, yet failed to act.

Despite multiple allegations against Nassar that were reported numerous times to FBI field offices from 2015-2017, a formal FBI investigation wasn’t opened until the Michigan State University Police Department found Nassar’s stash of child pornography after receiving a complaint of sexual abuse from an MSU athlete. Subsequently, the Indianapolis Field Office lied about its handling of the original reports . At least two field offices failed to notify state and local authorities of Nassar’s alleged wrongdoings. During this time, Nassar kept his positions at MSU, children’s gymnastics club Twistars, and a high school athletic building for months before authorities caught on. -The Federalist

Several Nassar victims - McKayla Maroney, Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols - testified during the hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"I am tired of waiting for people to do the right thing," said Maroney.

"To be clear, I blame Larry Nassar and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse," said Simone Biles in her opening statement.

"We suffered and continue to suffer because no one at @FBI or U.S. AG or USOPC did what was necessary to protect us. We have been failed and we deserve answers. Nassar is where he belongs but those who enabled him deserve to be held accountable," added Biles.

"The survivors of Larry Nassar have a right to know why their well-being was placed in jeopardy by these individuals who chose not to do their jobs," said gymnast Maggie Nichols.

Is anyone shocked?

