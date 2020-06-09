FBI Combing Through Social Media After People Openly Brag About Looting On Facebook 

Anyone logging into social media lately has likely noticed a seeming deluge of virtue signaling related to the ongoing Black Lives Matter and George Floyd protests. Often the same people who a mere days before were lecturing others to "stay home, save lives" amid the pandemic, have made a seamless switch to urging others to take to the streets in protest.

But a CBS Chicago affiliate has uncovered something truly new: people are now openly bragging about what they've looted from ravaged stores on Facebook over the past two weeks of BLM protests and riots. Apparently they're even trying to sell the stolen goods.

"Selling looted goods on Facebook – CBS 2 found it’s happening right now, with several videos and photos sent our way," the CBS 2 report begins. "We sent the evidence to Chicago Police, and on Monday night, CBS 2’s Tara Molina looked into what will happen next – with the CPD and the FBI investigating."

Livestreams & social media images showing looting in action flooded the internet over the past couples weeks. Getty Images

Apparently the FBI is now involved, seeking to identify individuals involved in the mass looting.

And judging by the fact that many are outright boasting about it under their names on social media accounts, federal agents and local police may have an easy time of rounding them up and making arrests.

The report goes on to describe that in some cases, individuals in Chicago have had their 'looting posts' go viral:

One woman posted a Facebook Live video publicly on Sunday, May 31, and it got about 6,600 views and 41 shares. It showed looting at a strip mall and a van filled to the brim. In a second public Facebook Live video, posted days later, a woman stands behind the videos and photos posted on her page – admitting out loud that she had looted. She called out the people tagging police in the video, and defended her selling of the looted clothing and liquor – referring to it as stolen and saying it wasn’t the first time. “I don’t give no (expletive) about this s**t. I upload stolen (expletive) 365 a year,” she is heard saying. “This ain’t (expletive) first time I did this.”

Likely the above person has already had a knock on the door, and may regret going viral with their post in the first place.

CBS 2 actually aired some of the incriminating Facebook Livestream images this week, seeking public help in the investigation.

The FBI has set up an anonymous "tips" form seeking information on individuals involved in rioting, violence, and mass theft nationwide:

The FBI and local law enforcement are now actively requesting photos and information from the public as they comb through posts and evidence of theft.

Shocking footage of brazen acts of mass theft flooded social media:

Good god, Chicago rioters looting off a MOVING train??? How the hell does this help George Floyd? — Vienna Rose (@ViennaRosee) June 2, 2020

CBS 2 Chicago also noted that during its research into social media posts, people began blocking its staff over inquiries into crimes being committed.

With the FBI also now combing through thousands of posts, also seeking perpetrators of violence and rioting, there's likely a lot of worried criminals now deleting posts as well.

But how long before the FBI is accused of "racism" for seeking to punish such glaring examples of crime in action?