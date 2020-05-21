Early Morning Naval Base Shooting In Texas "Terrorism-Related"; FBI Hunting 2nd Suspect

Early this morning an as yet unknown attacker stormed the gate at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas. Local reports said the suspect was quickly "neutralized" after wounding one security officer.

The FBI announced later in the day Thursday the attack was “terrorism-related” and that the shooter is dead; but crucially an official FBI statement said they are still pursuing another “person of interest” believed to be at large. No details have yet been given as to the deceased attacker's identity.

Entrance to the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi following an active shooter threat on May 21, 2020, via Corpus Christi Caller-Times.

The Navy Security Forces officer that was shot in the attack is expected to survive. The incident placed the whole base on lockdown with an emergency shelter-in-place order for military and civilian personnel in and around the base.

"We have determined that the incident this morning at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi is terrorism related," FBI Senior Supervisory Special Agent Leah Greeves said.

"We may have a potential second related person of interest at large in the community,” she added, without offering additional details.

The attack happened at about 6:15am and quickly grabbed international headlines, but initially appeared a brief and possibly minor incident, with few details given.

"If you are in or near the North Gate get out and away to safety," a NAS Corpus Christi Facebook post read early Thursday. "Execute lockdown procedures — remain indoors and away from windows."

One report cited a US official soon after the incident to say it was an “Arab male” shooter who “stormed a gate at the base.”

Though unconfirmed by the FBI, the report in US Naval Institute News said:

It could mark the first significant foreign terror attack on US soil since most of the nation went into broad state-ordered lockdowns and 'stay at home' policies as a result of the coronavirus pandemic two months ago.