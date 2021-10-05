FBI Counterterrorism Official Admits Agency Doesn't Track Antifa Violence

Last week, the FBI's Assistant Director of Counterterrorism, Timothy Langan, admitted that the Bureau doesn't track 'Antifa' violence - as they don't consider the leftist group to be an 'organization.'

Via TownHall:

In a congressional hearing last week titled "Confronting Violent White Supremacy (Part VI): Examining the Biden Administration’s Counterterrorism Strategy," FBI Assistant Director of Counterterrorism Timothy Langan said that the Bureau doesn't consider Antifa to be an "organization," and as such does not have specific information on the group's activities. In response to a question about how much violence or domestic terrorism Antifa committed in recent years from Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), Langan had nothing to offer. "Under the anti-government category or subcategory of domestic terrorism — would that include groups like Antifa or Black Lives Matter, folks who commit violence or acts of domestic terrorism?" Mace asked. "Well, we don't identify groups but individuals' actions," Langan responded. "So if individuals are committing actions that would be in furtherance of anti-government or anarchist ideals then they would fall into that category."

Watch:

Yet, in 2020 - under President Trump, FBI Director Chirstopher Wray told Congress: "We have seen Antifa adherence coalescing and working together in what I would describe as small groups and nodes," adding that the bureau was conducting multiple investigations "into some anarchist violent extremists, some of whom operate through these nodes."

In September 2020, Wray said 'Antifa is a real thing.'

"Antifa is a real thing. It's not a group or an organization. It's a movement, or an ideology may be one way of thinking of it ... And we have quite a number -- and I've said this quite consistently since my first time appearing before this committee -- we have any number of properly predicated investigations into what we would describe as violent anarchist extremists and some of those individuals self-identify with Antifa."

What's more, in 2017 the FBI and DHS classified Antifa activities as "domestic terrorist violence."

Federal authorities have been warning state and local officials since early 2016 that leftist extremists known as “antifa” had become increasingly confrontational and dangerous, so much so that the Department of Homeland Security formally classified their activities as “domestic terrorist violence,” according to interviews and confidential law enforcement documents obtained by POLITICO. -Politico

Yet, Langan made clear that the FBI isn't taking Antifa seriously.

"The director has previously described them as a 'movement' and there have been individuals that have associated or identified with Antifa that have conducted violent acts that we would categorize as anarchist," he said, after Mace asked if he would classify Antifa as an anarchist group.

Mace pushed back, asking "How many acts of violence or domestic terrorism has Antifa committed over the last two years?" To which Langan replied: "Since we don’t categorize Antifa, nor do we calculate or collate information regarding Antifa, that movement, we don’t have that."

Last August, then Attorney General William Barr said that Antifa is a "revolutionary group" bent on establishing communism or socialism in the US.

"They are a revolutionary group that is interested in some form of socialism, communism. They’re essentially Bolsheviks. Their tactics are fascistic," Barr told Fox News.

