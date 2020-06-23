FBI Debunks Bubba Wallace NASCAR Noose Conspiracy Theory

From 'conspiracy theory' to 'fact'...

A 'noose' which was 'found hanging in NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace's garage' turns out to be a garage pull which has been there since October, 2019 - while Wallace was assigned that garage last week, according to the FBI.

Of course, the outrage mob - including LeBron James - whipped up racial division over the non-incident in a tweet which has received 66,000 'likes,' while the hashtag #iStandWithBubba trended on Twitter.

"On Monday, fifteen FBI special agents conducted numerous interviews regarding the situation at Talladega Superspeedway," reads an FBI statement. "After a thorough review of the facts and evidence surrounding this event, we have concluded that no federal crime was committed."

"Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week."

BREAKING: FBI concludes no federal crime was committed in Bubba Wallace noose investigation. It had been in the garage since October 2019 pic.twitter.com/3aQXNx7Iav — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 23, 2020

On Tuesday, Wallace went on The View and called Wallace dismissed what the New York Post framed as 'conspiracy theories' over the noose incident being staged, or never happening. The day before, Wallace told Fox Sports reporter Jamie Little "Sorry I’m not wearing my mask, but I wanted to show whoever it was that you’re not going to take away my smile."

So - to all you Talladega facilities managers, you didn't take away Bubba's smile.

As the outrage mob frothed over yet another fake noose incident, cooler heads began to circulate the 'garage pull' evidence - long before the FBI cracked the case mind you.

2) Go to video at 00:53 and you'll see Bay #4 the before picture. (screengrab)https://t.co/fdirk0yJ5H pic.twitter.com/68hyV90jBL — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) June 23, 2020

4) Here's the picture of Garage Bay #4 (taken Monday) with some notations to help: pic.twitter.com/FZjslo3n8a — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) June 23, 2020