FBI Ridiculed For Seizing Man's Lego Set Of U.S. Capitol

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

File this under “what the hell?”

The FBI seized a man’s lego set of the U.S. Capitol building after declaring him to be a leading ‘rioter’ during the January 6th incident.

Court records note that federal prosecutors are accusing 27-year-old Robert Morss of directing other ‘rioters’ in “one of the most intense and prolonged clashes” with Capitol Police around the building that day.

Former Army Ranger Morss, like many others arrested since January 6th, has been languishing in prison, and faces 9 counts of inciting violence.

The documents note “During his arrest, law enforcement recovered some clothing and other items that appear to match those he carried with him on the 6th – including a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag, a neck gaiter, a military utility bag, a black tourniquet, and military fatigues. (Law enforcement also recoverd a fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set.)”

The horror.

The Hill notes that “It’s unclear why Morss had the Lego set.”

Meanwhile, the dude who placed two actual pipe bombs the night before remains free to build whatever he wants to build. @FBI — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 7, 2021

This doesn't really prove anything considering literally anyone could buy that set, unles he had little lego rioters climbing it pic.twitter.com/WevZ0pPUzu — Dan (@ThisIsTheWay75) July 7, 2021

Are you guys insane @FBI?



All the violent crime that has taken place over the last year in cities across America - ruining lives destroying property including federal property - and you guys are fucking bragging about finding Lego toys?



The FBI has become a complete joke. — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) July 7, 2021

Me at home waiting for the Feds.

Standing back, and standing by. pic.twitter.com/fHeb7MG469 — The Fizeek Father (@lanadelyreysbf) July 7, 2021

Fully assembled? Nobody can fully assemble a Lego set on their own. It must be a conspiracy. — thelonerangersnephewshorse (@gtrswhiskeyguns) July 7, 2021

I found out my brother and his wife have fully assembled Lego fire and police stations (and a bakery). I fear what might be coming. Maybe I should alert someone. — 🎧 (@atl_falcons_fan) July 7, 2021

@FBI I found a fully assembled moose they rode in on pic.twitter.com/wsYTP6Pf78 — Dustin Love (@drlovecs) July 8, 2021

Hope they don’t come into my house and discover a secret plot to create dinosaurs using mosquito DNA 😬 pic.twitter.com/sCwXy8Mhw5 — George (@George84951803) July 7, 2021

* * *

