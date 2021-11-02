FBI Sat On Bombshell Footage From Kyle Rittenhouse Shooting

On Tuesday, opening statements in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, an18-year-old aspiring police officer accused of fatally shooting two men and wounding a third on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, as BLM riots raged in the streets of Kenosha in response to a white-on-black police shooting.

While prosecutors have slapped the teen with two counts of homicide and one count of attempted homicide, Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty to all charges, claiming self-defense.

Now, new footage has emerged which bolsters his case.

Before the shooting began, Rittenhouse, 17 at the time, was had arrived in Kenosha in order to help keep order and protect businesses from looting and arson.

"People are getting inured, and our job is to protect this business, and part of my job is also to help people. If there’s somebody hurt, I’m running into harm’s way. That’s why I have my rifle, because I need to protect myself obviously. But I also have my med kit," Rittenhouse said in footage recorded before the incident.

During the course of the evening, protesters became increasingly violent against Rittenhouse and the group he was with - eventually chasing the teen down the street when protester Joseph Rosenbaum was shot dead in the parking lot of a used car dealership. Shortly thereafter, Rittenhouse could be seen defending himself on the ground from multiple attackers - when he fatally wounded another, and shot the bicep of protester Gaige Grosskreutz who had drawn a pistol and was in the process of aiming it at the teen.

Rittenhouse shot the bicep of Gaige Grosskreutz, a volunteer medic for Black Lives Matter who was in the process of aiming his pistol at the teen

I will. In the first photo, we see one of the men bludgeoning Kyle Rittenhouse with his skateboard. In the other two photos, we see a man who—as Rittenhouse is laying on the ground—draws a pistol in an attempt to murder Rittenhouse, only to be shot himself. pic.twitter.com/RPQw8cpQqS — Francis Curt 🇻🇦 (@fcXXXIII) November 2, 2021

At the time, this footage captured by journalist Brendan Gutenschwager, was all we had to go on.

.@TuckerCarlson is airing "never-before-seen" footage of the shooting incidents in Kenosha.



The footage comes from the non-profit of Rittenhouse's defense attorney. pic.twitter.com/0RrlnFNMJa — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 23, 2020

Now, Human Events' Jack Posobiec reveals that the FBI sat on potentially exonerating evidence in the Rittenhouse case , where threats against Kyle can clearly be heard before he opened fire, as well as what appear to be muzzle flashes from people shooting at the teen. We recommend playing full screen.

BREAKING: Human Events Daily has obtained never-before-seen FBI footage of the Kyle Rittenhouse Shootinghttps://t.co/QFAfI7mmJp pic.twitter.com/J8vOOoD3rg — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 2, 2021

WOW...they have FLIR footage of Rosenbaum chasing Kyle Rittenhouse from the FBI. You can clearly see the muzzle flashes from the 9mm fired at Rittenhouse. — Selfless Thoughtful Human Delight (@SavageNoMore) November 2, 2021

Holy shit. He should have never been charged. — Ray Epps FBI (@SeaLevel18) November 2, 2021

According to legal experts, Rittenhouse has a strong case.