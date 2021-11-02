FDNY Union Head: De Blasio's Ensured People Who "Care For Criminals Have More Rights Than People Who Care For The Average New Yorker"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Andrew Ansbro, president of the FDNY-Firefighters Association, slammed NYC mayor Bill De Blasio Monday, after it was revealed that some 2300 firefighters are unable to do their jobs because of the vaccine mandate.

Ansbro assured Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham that the firefighters are not all anti-vaccine, but they are standing up against a vaccine mandate.

“From the beginning, a lot of members didn’t feel they need it because they were already infected previously,” Ansbro noted, explaining “We just want our day in court. We want to have the ability to be heard.”

This isn't about the vaccine. This is about @NYCMayor de Blasio rushing a mandate without thought or planning. We have members that are ready to retire, we want them to have the time to make a dignified exit from a career risking their lives for the citizens and city of #NewYork pic.twitter.com/xD5UTJUhp6 — FDNY UFA (@UFANYC) November 2, 2021

“When you tell someone they have nine days to make a decision for a vaccination or lose their job, they don’t want to work with you,” Ansbro urged.

He also pointed out that regarding vaccinations, “Teachers were given over a month, and corrections does not have to make the decision until December 1st.”

“So once again, the mayor is showing that people that care for criminals have more rights than people who care for the average New Yorker,” Ansbro declared.

Some of the many New York City Firefighters ordered to go home today, leaving many stations understaffed and some out of service. #StopTheMandate pic.twitter.com/F3yBZrdrDV — FDNY UFA (@UFANYC) November 2, 2021

The union leader also slammed critics who are suggesting that firefighters on ‘sickouts’ are causing staff shortages themselves, noting “You can’t claim that the unvaccinated firefighters are causing a staffing shortage because this morning you were sending them home. So they wouldn’t have been working either way.”

“Please, let us continue to serve and help the great citizens of New York City.” pic.twitter.com/nHR91ZLAGI — FDNY UFA (@UFANYC) November 1, 2021

More of New York’s Bravest who protect the streets of Chinatown ordered to go home. pic.twitter.com/JXn3YIVh8o — FDNY UFA (@UFANYC) November 1, 2021

Members of L29 ordered to go home. #StopTheMandate pic.twitter.com/V4zc65Xin1 — FDNY UFA (@UFANYC) November 1, 2021

Engine 294… Out Of Service.

One of many FDNY companies out of service because of tyrannical vaccine mandates imposed by Mayor @BilldeBlasio pic.twitter.com/rBeQdIgmHi — FDNY UFA (@UFANYC) November 1, 2021

This member of TL18 was sent home: “Just finding out after being told yesterday I was ok to report to work this morning 0900 due to my Religion Exemption form pending, I was taking off that list and placed on LWOP as of today.” pic.twitter.com/CJs1IICMgm — FDNY UFA (@UFANYC) November 1, 2021

An FDNY Firefighter told to go home because of her refusal of the Mayoral Mandate. Heroes last year, fired this year. pic.twitter.com/CtBfXABKJb — FDNY UFA (@UFANYC) November 1, 2021

Due to the unconstitutional mandates being forced upon our firefighters, members of E243 & L168 are being sent home, thus forcing the firehouse to close and become out of service. This will put the lives of New Yorkers at risk and this is only the beginning. #StopTheMandate pic.twitter.com/MjOvKZrj5e — FDNY UFA (@UFANYC) November 1, 2021

First responders protesting the mandate proclaimed that they are being treated like “garbage” and “thrown to the trash.”

One firefighter commented, “When we go to calls, we don’t judge and say are you worth saving?” adding “But now our livelihoods and our families well being is a question, are we worth it? We never asked that question during the pandemic.”

Watch:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

NYPD officers also protested Monday by holding a sickout, prompting the leftist media to go into attack dog mode:

This is NOT how you call out stick.

This is how you put on a show for attention. https://t.co/AYTEd0KzNQ — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) November 1, 2021

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.