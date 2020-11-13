FEC Chairman Says He Believes 'There Is Voter Fraud' In Key States

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times,

The chairman of the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) stated that he believes there is evidence of voter fraud and other alleged irregularities.

In a recent interview, FEC Chairman Trey Trainor said reports of fraud in some battleground states are credible “otherwise they would allow the [poll] observers to go in,” referring to reports of some polling areas refusing to allow GOP observers to check on the process on Election Day and the days after.

“When you have claims of, you know, 10,000 people who don’t live in the state of Nevada having voted in Nevada, you have the video... they’re (poll workers) either duplicating a spoiled ballot right there or they’re in the process of just marking a ballot that came in blank for a voter,” Trainor told Newsmax. “That’s a process that needs to be observed by election observers.”

In the interview, he agreed with Trump’s campaign lawsuits, while saying that questionable actions by elections officials in several states could make the election illegitimate.

Check out the statement from the chairman of the Federal Election Commission.

Trainor, an appointee of President Donald Trump, noted that state laws allow those observers to be there, and “if they’re not,” then it’s an “illegitimate election.”

“Our whole political system is based upon transparency to avoid the appearance of corruption,” he said the interview while alleging that Pennsylvania and other states have not been transparent. “I do believe that there is voter fraud taking place in these places,” he added.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, a Democrat who is in charge of the state’s elections, has denied claims there is fraud or irregularities in her state.

“I swear an oath that I am here to represent, to oversee elections—fair, free, safe, secure, and accessible elections,” Boockvar told the Morning Call newspaper. “I don’t care who is on the ballot. I don’t care who is running against them. I want to make sure every candidate has an opportunity to run and win and make sure that every vote for or against them is counted accurately.” She added: “And I will fight to the end on behalf of any candidate. I don’t care whether I agree with them or I don’t agree with them.”

Joe Gloria, the registrar of Clark County in Nevada, rejected the Trump campaign’s allegations of voter fraud as well as the claim that 10,000 people voted out-of-state in a news conference last week.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS)’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency on Thursday concluded that the Nov. 3 election “was the most secure in American history,” saying that “election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result.”