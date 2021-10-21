Fed Unveils New Rules Cracking Down On Officials' Trading

Having seen numerous Fed officials caught with their hands in the cookie jar, including The Fed Chair himself, The Federal reserve has unveiled a new 'tougher' set of rules about what, when, and who can front-run their policy decisions.

The new rules will bar senior officials from purchasing individual securities and restrict investment activities to broad-based products such as mutual funds.

The rules will require Fed officials and senior staff to provide 45 days' advance notice for any purchases and sales of diversified investment vehicles, such as mutual funds.

Officials will also be required to obtain prior approval for any investment purchases and sales, and they will be required to hold investments for a minimum of one year.

Transactions won't be allowed during periods of "heightened financial market stress," the Fed said in a statement.

The new rules would apply to the system's 12 reserve bank presidents and the seven governors on the central bank's Washington-based board.

The rules go beyond what other government agencies require of senior leaders.

"These tough new rules raise the bar high in order to assure the public we serve that all of our senior officials maintain a single-minded focus on the public mission of the Federal Reserve," said Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell.

While this move does not ban trading, we would suggest that Senator Warren wins the first round...

As a reminder, Powell’s term as chair of the central bank ends in February, and President Biden has not said whether he would reappoint him to the post. The White House said on Thursday that the Biden continued to have “confidence” in Powell, however.