Feds Confirm Body Found In Florida Nature Preserve Is Brian Laundrie

One of the biggest American manhunts in recent memory is finally over.

After a day of anxious speculation by millions of Americans who have become engrossed in the Gabby Petito drama, the FBI has just confirmed that human remains found in a Florida nature preserve do in fact belong to Brian Laundrie. According to the bureau, dental records on the cadaver match those belonging to Laundrie.

#UPDATE: On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie. @FBITampa pic.twitter.com/ZnzbXiibTM — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) October 21, 2021

Laundrie’s parents helped lead the FBI the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, Bertolino told news outlets this week.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the reserve earlier today when human remains and some of Brian’s possessions were located in an area where they had initially advised law enforcement that Brian may be,” he said Wednesday.

Steven Bertolino, the lawyer representing the Laundrie family, confirmed the FBI’s findings to news outlets.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the remains found yesterday in the reserve are indeed Brian’s. We have no further comment at this time and we ask that you respect the Laundrie’s privacy at this time,” Bertolino said.

Laundrie is a person of interest in the death of his former girlfriend, Petito, whose body was found in Wyoming a month ago. Laundrie was wanted on a federal warrant for using a debit card belonging to Petito after her disappearance.