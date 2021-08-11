FEMA To Test National Emergency Alert System

You may see CNBC or Bloomberg television briefly go offline this afternoon, or your smartphone receive an emergency alert from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) but don't panic it's only a test.

At 1420 ET Wednesday, the nationwide Emergency Alert System (EAS) test will be conducted for radios, televisions, and cellphones. FEMA is coordinating the test in coordination with the FCC.

"The purpose of the Aug. 11 test is to ensure that the EAS and WEA systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level," a FEMA press release said. "Periodic testing of public alert and warning systems helps to assess the operational readiness of alerting infrastructure and to identify any needed technological and administrative improvements."

For radios and television, a high-pitched tone and this message will be displayed this afternoon:

"THIS IS A TEST of the National Emergency Alert System. This system was developed by broadcast and cable operators in voluntary cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Communications Commission, and local authorities to keep you informed in the event of an emergency. If this had been an actual emergency an official message would have followed the tone alert you heard at the start of this message. No action is required."

For cellphones, a text alert will read:

"THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."

The emergency alert system allows the government to push timely warnings and urgent alerts to citizens during a national crisis. With the COVID Delta variant surging and cities and states reimposing strict social distancing measures - we wonder what the government has up its sleeve as they will do anything in their power to continue fearmongering to retain control over the masses.