Female American Soldier Allegedly Assaulted By Afghan Refugees At Fort Bliss Camp

A group of Afghan evacuees have allegedly assaulted a female American soldier at a refugee camp at New Mexico's Fort Bliss in what appears to be the first incident of Afghan refugees (most of whom were rescued by American forces during the chaotic final weeks before the Taliban assumed complete control of Kabul) attacking an American soldier on US soil.

Republicans slammed the Biden Administration over the incident, claiming it represents a failure of the Administration to properly vet the Afghan nationals who were rescued during a mission that cost the lives of 13 Marines.

Speaking to the Hill on Friday, the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss told the press that a female service member reported being assaulted by “a small group of male evacuees” while at the Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico on Sunday.

The military said it's looking into the allegations, and the FBI is also investigating.

"We take the allegation seriously and appropriately referred the matter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation," the statement said. "The safety and well-being of our service members, as well as all of those on our installations, is paramount. We immediately provided appropriate care, counseling and support to the service member."

A spokesperson for Fort Bliss also said the military is "implementing additional security measures to include increased health and safety patrols, additional lighting, and enforcement of the buddy system at the Dona Ana Complex."

"We will cooperate fully with the FBI and will continue to ensure the service member reporting this assault is fully supported," the statement said.

Additionally, the FBI has confirmed that its El Paso office is investigating the incident.

The assault occurred just weeks after the refugee camp was set up to house refugees offered SIVs for their work aiding the NATO combat effort in Afghanistan, which would have likely marked them for death by the Taliban.

Joe Biden made a decision to shove tens of thousands people on planes to make it look like his botched evacuation was going well. The truth is he had no idea who he brought to the US. That's why I led a letter today demanding accountability and answers. https://t.co/sTVqysGFla — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 24, 2021

While the statements issued by the military, FBI and Administration have used mostly sanitized language so far, it should be pretty obvious to all what just happened here. But will federal lawmakers raise a stink about the attack?