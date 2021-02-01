Florida Town Reviewing Trump's Residency At Mar-A-Lago Resort

Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times,

Palm Beach is reviewing whether it’s legal for former President Donald Trump to reside at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Town Manager Kirk Blouin told The Epoch Times that the town’s attorney, John Randolph, is conducting a legal review.

“Our Town Attorney, John Randolph, is reviewing the Declaration of Use Agreement and our Code of Ordinances to determine if former President Trump can live at Mar-a-Lago,” he said via email.

Randolph didn’t return an inquiry.

The Trump Organization has said it’s legal for Trump to live at Mar-a-Lago.

Then-President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club is shown in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 31, 2019. (Joe Skipper/Reuters)

Trump changed his permanent residence from New York to Florida in 2019.

“I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state, and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state. Few have been treated worse,” he wrote at the time.

Trump left the White House in Washington on Jan. 20 and flew to Palm Beach as his successor Joe Biden was sworn in.

Built in 1924 and purchased by Trump in 1985, the resort sits on the coast. The 20-acre grounds is a private club that contains a pool, a spa, and a restaurant.