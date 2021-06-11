Former ADT Tech Sentenced To Prison After Spying On Naked Women And Couples Having Sex

A former ADT security technician was sentenced to four years and four months in federal prison for repeatedly hacking into customers' video feeds in North Texas and spying on attractive women and couples engaging in sexual activity inside their homes, according to CBS Dallas.

Tesforo Aviles (via the Daily Mail)

Telesforo Aviles, 35, pleaded guilty to computer fraud in January - admitting to adding his personal email address to customers' "ADT Pulse" accounts, which gave him real-time access to video feeds from their homes. In some instances he claimed he needed to add himself temporarily to "test" the system, while in other cases he added himself without customer knowledge.

According to plea papers, Aviles watched numerous videos of naked women and couples engaging in sexual activity, which he admitted he would view for sexual gratification.

Aviles accessed roughly 200 customer accounts over 9,600 times without their consent.

"This deliberate and calculated invasion of privacy is arguably more harmfrul than if I had installed no security system and my house had been burglarized," said one female victim in a statement to the court. "This sick and corrupt individual's actions will have a lasting emotional and mental toll on me."

"This defendant, entrusted with safeguarding customers’ homes, instead intruded on their most intimate moments," Acting US Attorney Perak Shah said in January.

Aviles faced up to five years in prison.

Unfortunately for the victims, they couldn't opt-out of Aviles' intrusions like Amazon Sidewalk customers. You never know who's on the other end.