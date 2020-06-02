Former Antifa Member Admits Group's Acts Are "Very Definition Of Domestic Terrorism"

Authored by Jon Street via Campus Reform,

Former Antifa member Gabriel Nadales praised President Donald Trump for his tweet saying that he intends to designate Antifa a domestic terror organization after several nights of violent riots and looting in dozens of major American cities.

Nadales, who is an employee of Campus Reform's parent organization, the Leadership Institute, joined Stuart Varney on Fox Business Network on Monday to discuss the recent riots that arose out of protests to the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed while in Minneapolis police custody.

Nadales was among the first to call for Antifa to be labeled a terror organization in 2019. Trump said at the time he was considering labeling the group a terror organization. Now, it appears the president has made up his mind.

"The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization," Trump tweeted Sunday.

Nadales reacted to the news Monday, telling Varney, "Antifa's acts are the very definition of domestic terrorism."

"If you look at some of the violence, it's being instigated by anarchists and Antifa activists," Nadales, the former Antifa member said, "not by the peaceful protesters who are rightfully angered by what happened."

WATCH: