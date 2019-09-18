Former Congressman Suggests Kevin Spacey Responsible For Accuser's Death

In a stunning development that could go a long way toward reviving the acting career of Kevin Spacey, the massage therapist who sued him for sexual assault has died, Page 6 reports.

Lawyers for Spacey filed a "notice of statement noting the plaintiff's death" in federal court on Tuesday. They said they learned on Sept. 11 that the masseur had "recently passed."

"No further information or details have been given to Mr. Fowler’s counsel, but Plaintiff’s counsel stated they intended to notify the Court with additional information at an appropriate time in the future," the filing said, referring to Spacey by his real name, Kevin Fowler.

The masseur who filed the suit was listed as John Doe in the court records. He claimed that he was attacked by Spacey three years ago during a massage session in Malibu. Spacey reportedly twice tried to grab the masseur's hand and guide it to his own genitals, and engaged in other harassing behavior.

The final straw came when Spacey asked the masseur if Spacey could perform a sex act on him, prompting the masseur to end the massage and flee the session.

Former Republican Congressman Trey Radel reacted to the news of the accusers death by insinuating that Spacey may have been behind it, as if Spacey the actor was a criminal mastermind on the level of one of his characters, like Keyser Soze.

However, the masseur's death doesn't mean the lawsuit will be thrown out. It could be continued by the therapist’s estate in the wake of his death. More than a dozen men have accused Spacey of sexual misconduct, and he was charged in Massachusetts with sexual assault, though those charges were swiftly dropped. The #MeToo scandal has seriously damaged Spacey's acting career, costing him his Netflix show 'House of Cards' and parts in countless movies. Before the scandal, Spacey was incredibly prolific, often appearing in as many as four movies a year, or more.