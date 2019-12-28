'Former Trump Voter' Spotlighted In Democratic Ad Campaign Caught Lying; Didn't Actually Vote In 2016

A Pennsylvania man featured in a $3 million advertising campaign by Democratic 'nerd virgin' commander David Brock's Super PAC was found to be a total liar, after he feigned regret over voting for Donald Trump in 2016.

"I voted for Donald Trump in 2016 because I thought he would make a change," claimed Mark Graham, a registered Republican who lives in Erie, PA.

"Did he make a change?" asks Brock's virgin, off camera.

"Not for the good!" Graham replied.

"If I could go back in time, I would tell myself to beware the changes that President Trump has made."

"Voting for Donald Trump in 2020 would be like putting gasoline on a fire."

Except Mark was full of shit. An investigation by local news outlet JET 24 action's Chelsey Withers (as she reports in YourEerie) revealed that Mark didn't vote at all in 2016, much less for Donald Trump.

And according to PennLive, Mark's lie caused the New York Times to issue corrections in two stories about swing voters and disaffected Trump supporters.

"While Mr. Graham acknowledged misspeaking about his voting record, he said the Times article and the ad campaign accurately reflect his feelings about the 2016 race and President Trump’s performance in office."

Graham told Eerie News that he became involved with American Bridge through a 2018 focus group by Democratic Congressional Candidate Ron DiNicola.

Graham said the focus group was comprised of local Republicans who supported DiNicola's run for Congress. Former Erie County Director of Administration [G]erry Mifsud was working with DiNicola. "I sat through this focus group and a New York Times reporter had sought out [G]erry. How he got Jerry I don't know. Maybe it was DiNicola. Maybe it was the Democratic Party,” Graham said. The reporter wanted to do a story on President Trump's popularity in Erie. He asked the focus group how they felt about the president. -Eerie News Now

"That's when I told him ‘It's like if you re-elect this guy it's like throwing gasoline on a fire.’ I just made it up. He said, ‘I like that. I'm going to use that,' Graham told the outlet.